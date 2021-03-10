Jaya leaves Philippines for US

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Jaya revealed that she and her family decided to live in the USA after experiencing hardship in the Philippines during this time of the pandemic.

Jaya told Philippine Entertainment Portal the hardship she experienced while on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Naramdaman ko lang na nag-focus ako sa isang bagay na hindi ko alam, nalulungkot na pala ako, natatakot, at nadi-depress. I started to lose weight. Hindi ko na-anticipate na hindi na pala ako kumakain nang tama o tamang oras, o nag-one meal a day lang ako. Hindi ko 'yun napansin. And of course, I have my kids here… wala namang problema,” Jaya said.

Jaya also revealed that her husband Gary Gotidoc suffered a stroke.

“Hindi namin alam na na-stroke na pala 'yun. So, na-hospital siya, ako rin ang nagbantay, lahat… three days later, gumaling siya. Pero sa likod ng utak ko, parang, 'Teka... anong nangyayari? Nakakulong tayo, wala tayong work, at may asawa kang nagkasakit, paano 'yung mga bata?'” she said.

“So, nagkasunud-sunod na 'yung fear na ‘Oh my God, baka 'yung mga anak ko naman magkasakit, hindi pwedeng dalhin sa hospital',” she added.

Jaya said that they turned to God in their trying times and they leave it to Him.

“There was a bit of panic in my head, and the only thing that saved me at that time… because we go to church online. So, talagang nakikinig kami ng service. It started to boil up this different kind of faith na wala kang iba talagang kakapitan. Wala. Wala kang ibang pupuntahan, wala kang ibang gagawin kundi be still. There is only God, be quiet ang pray. Leave it to Him, and that’s what exactly happened,” she said.

Jaya then decided to go back to the USA after they sold their Tarlac property.

“You know, God had better plans. He made us sell the property, nagbayad the same day… that was January 5… January 7, they departed. They were able to find a job 22 hours later and they were able to find a home to rent na ang laki-laki, ang ganda-ganda na parang pwede ba nating bilhin 'yun someday? Hindi naman binebenta… but you know, He provides,” she said.

“Things happened and things start to arise when your faith rises. That’s the reason why I’m going to the States because I think He’s telling me talaga to go there, don’t worry about it."