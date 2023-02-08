Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana addressed questions regarding her past marriage with ex-husband Tom Rodriguez in the vlog of her fellow Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo.

Bea invited Carla to participate in a lie detector challenge — it was Carla's first time to ever take a lie detector test — and said upfront that she has long wanted to work with Carla, not just for a vlog episode on her YouTube channel but in a potential GMA project.

Some of the softball questions Bea threw at Carla were about red flags, to which the latter admited ignoring some and regretting have done so.

Carla also admitted that parents don't interfere in her relationships — her mother was actually present off-camera — but she has been in relationships she later found out they never approved of.

Bea then asked Carla if she ever regretted getting married. Carla had a jumpy reaction as she had never been asked that question since she and Tom ended their marriage in 2022.

Carla answered no, but the machine said she was lying, "Siyempre gusto ko sabihin no, kasi kahit papaano from kung paano tayo pinalaki, there are no regrets dapat. But then again kung si Carla tanggalin lahat 'yun, yes talaga magsisisi ako."

The actress also said she would never get back together with Tom, — to which her mother said "Yes!" in agreement off-camera — has not seen him since the split, but has no regrets how she handled the break-up although she wished it wasn't so public.

Carla added she would not want to work with Tom again, that she believes in second chances, and she would eventually but not anytime soon.

Other responses she gave were admitting to being gaslit, to doubting herself, and laughingly saying she might not get married again in the near future. — Video from Bea Alonzo's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Love is all around': Carla Abellana shares life, love lessons after split with Tom Rodriguez