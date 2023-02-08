^

Entertainment

Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 5:41pm
Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again
Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana at their wedding
Pat Dy via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana addressed questions regarding her past marriage with ex-husband Tom Rodriguez in the vlog of her fellow Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo.

Bea invited Carla to participate in a lie detector challenge — it was Carla's first time to ever take a lie detector test — and said upfront that she has long wanted to work with Carla, not just for a vlog episode on her YouTube channel but in a potential GMA project.

Some of the softball questions Bea threw at Carla were about red flags, to which the latter admited ignoring some and regretting have done so.

Carla also admitted that parents don't interfere in her relationships — her mother was actually present off-camera — but she has been in relationships she later found out they never approved of.

Bea then asked Carla if she ever regretted getting married. Carla had a jumpy reaction as she had never been asked that question since she and Tom ended their marriage in 2022.

Carla answered no, but the machine said she was lying, "Siyempre gusto ko sabihin no, kasi kahit papaano from kung paano tayo pinalaki, there are no regrets dapat. But then again kung si Carla tanggalin lahat 'yun, yes talaga magsisisi ako."

The actress also said she would never get back together with Tom, — to which her mother said "Yes!" in agreement off-camera — has not seen him since the split, but has no regrets how she handled the break-up although she wished it wasn't so public.

Carla added she would not want to work with Tom again, that she believes in second chances, and she would eventually but not anytime soon.

Other responses she gave were admitting to being gaslit, to doubting herself, and laughingly saying she might not get married again in the near future. — Video from Bea Alonzo's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Love is all around': Carla Abellana shares life, love lessons after split with Tom Rodriguez

BEA ALONZO

CARLA ABELLANA

LIE DETECTOR

LIE DETECTOR TEST

TOM RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Barbie Forteza gets candid about Jak Roberto, David Licauco
play

Barbie Forteza gets candid about Jak Roberto, David Licauco

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was the turn of the "Maria Clara at Ibarra" Filay love team, from their TV characters Fidel and Klay, to take the hotseat...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben Affleck looked miserable at 2023 Grammys, but Jennifer Lopez had 'the best time'

Ben Affleck looked miserable at 2023 Grammys, but Jennifer Lopez had 'the best time'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared to have different experiences at the 2023 Grammy Awards, at least...
Entertainment
fbtw
Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea&rsquo;s upcoming slate

Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea’s upcoming slate

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
Netflix Korea has a proven track record of producing and releasing titles with global appeal and success like Squid Game,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban hosts star-studded baptismal for baby Amila

Angelica Panganiban hosts star-studded baptismal for baby Amila

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban hosted a star-studded baptismal for her baby Amila with fiance Gregg Homan.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi n&rsquo;yo ko iniwan': Alex Gonzaga treats loyal subscribers

'Hindi n’yo ko iniwan': Alex Gonzaga treats loyal subscribers

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Controversial YouTuber Alex Gonzaga surpised five of her fans to thank them for staying despite all the negative issues surrounding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Silver attire searches skyrocket following Grammys 2023 outfits

Silver attire searches skyrocket following Grammys 2023 outfits

By Kristofer Purnell | 27 minutes ago
Global online searches for the term "silver outfit" blew up by 617% after numerous celebrities donned silver and silver-like...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristy Fermin on Willie Revillame: 'Kakambal ng kanyang inunan ang kayabangan'

Cristy Fermin on Willie Revillame: 'Kakambal ng kanyang inunan ang kayabangan'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin admitted that her "anak-anakan" is arrogant. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Eugene Domingo praises Pokwang for fighting spirit over ex Lee O'Brian

Eugene Domingo praises Pokwang for fighting spirit over ex Lee O'Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actress-comedienne Eugene Domingo expressed admiration for her "10 Little Mistresses" co-star and good friend Pokwang...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Masyado n'yo na 'kong inaapi': Willie Revillame blasts celebrities, online personalities over ALLTV

'Masyado n'yo na 'kong inaapi': Willie Revillame blasts celebrities, online personalities over ALLTV

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
TV host Willie Revillame angrily blasted celebrities and social media personalities who were criticizing him. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sam Milby says he and Catriona Gray already talking about getting married

Sam Milby says he and Catriona Gray already talking about getting married

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby admitted that he and girlfriend Catriona Gray are already talking about marriage. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with