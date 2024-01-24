Angel Locsin no plans to return to showbiz yet — Ogie Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that Angel Locsin has no plans to return to showbiz as of the moment.

In his Showbiz Update YouTube channel, Ogie also said that Angel and husband Neil Arce are still together.

“Sila pa rin po. Gusto niyo ba silang maghiwalay? Gawan niyo ng paraan,” Ogie said.

“Happy naman daw si Angel na talagang wala muna siyang socmed. And si Angel, nililibang ang sarili,” he added.

Ogie shared that Angel is happy with her life right now, and is now preoccupied with relaxing and playing online games.

“Kumbaga, binibigyan niya ng panahon ang sarili niya – nagge-games siya sa phone. Siguro games na ganyan ganyan sa TV,” he said.

“So ‘yun ang mga pinagkakaabalahan ni Angel, mga online games. ‘Yun ang importante, happy,” he added.

The talent manager also said that Angel deserves to rest and she has no plans yet to go back to showbiz.

“‘Yung pagbabalik-showbiz, baka for now hindi muna,” he said.

“Basta nag-eenjoy si Angel at hinahayaan ‘yan ni Neil. Binibigay sa kanya ni Neil ‘yung ikaliligaya niya kasi naman jusko ‘diba nu'ng nag-aartista si Angel, hataw naman talaga si Angel,” he added. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

RELATED: Angel Locsin makes it to Forbes' 'Heroes' list for Mindanao charity work