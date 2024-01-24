^

Entertainment

Angel Locsin no plans to return to showbiz yet — Ogie Diaz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 9:40am
Angel Locsin no plans to return to showbiz yet â�� Ogie Diaz
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that Angel Locsin has no plans to return to showbiz as of the moment. 

In his Showbiz Update YouTube channel, Ogie also said that Angel and husband Neil Arce are still together. 

“Sila pa rin po. Gusto niyo ba silang maghiwalay? Gawan niyo ng paraan,” Ogie said. 

“Happy naman daw si Angel na talagang wala muna siyang socmed. And si Angel, nililibang ang sarili,” he added.  

Ogie shared that Angel is happy with her life right now, and is now preoccupied with relaxing and playing online games. 

“Kumbaga, binibigyan niya ng panahon ang sarili niya – nagge-games siya sa phone. Siguro games na ganyan ganyan sa TV,” he said. 

“So ‘yun ang mga pinagkakaabalahan ni Angel, mga online games. ‘Yun ang importante, happy,” he added. 

The talent manager also said that Angel deserves to rest and she has no plans yet to go back to showbiz. 

“‘Yung pagbabalik-showbiz, baka for now hindi muna,” he said.

“Basta nag-eenjoy si Angel at hinahayaan ‘yan ni Neil. Binibigay sa kanya ni Neil ‘yung ikaliligaya niya kasi naman jusko ‘diba nu'ng nag-aartista si Angel, hataw naman talaga si Angel,” he added. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

RELATED: Angel Locsin makes it to Forbes' 'Heroes' list for Mindanao charity work

vuukle comment

ANGEL LOCSIN

OGIE DIAZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"It's Showtime" co-hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis addressed the viral exchange they had on their noontime show.
Entertainment
fbtw
How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
In the past year, John Prats stepped back from on-cam projects and focused on being behind the scenes, directing 25 shows,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano shared the teaser of the ABS-CBN shelved teleserye "Alta" starring an all-star cast.
Entertainment
fbtw
'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino is trying to play cupid for Kapuso actress Carla Abellana despite her health condition....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kay Kathryn na lang daw ibinigay': Daniel Padilla allegedly loses four endorsements

'Kay Kathryn na lang daw ibinigay': Daniel Padilla allegedly loses four endorsements

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla lost four endorsement, veteran showbiz reporters reported.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The management of Korean singer-actor Rowoon canceled his upcoming fan meet in Manila this March due to "unforeseen local...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coldplay turns Philippine Arena into a beautiful universe of its own

Coldplay turns Philippine Arena into a beautiful universe of its own

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Imagine floating along with the planets, stars, moons, and other celestial bodies in the universe, with your earphones on,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eisenberg sells 'dream' film as Sasquatch saga prompts Sundance walkouts

Eisenberg sells 'dream' film as Sasquatch saga prompts Sundance walkouts

11 hours ago
Jesse Eisenberg sold his whip-smart road trip movie to Disney for a reported $10 million Sunday — as his second film...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Oppenheimer' leads Oscars 2024 nominees with 13

'Oppenheimer' leads Oscars 2024 nominees with 13

By Agence France-Presse | 13 hours ago
Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," about the father of the atomic bomb, dominated the Oscars 2024 nominations with 13 no...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with