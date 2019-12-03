MOVIES
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr., File
Angel Locsin makes it to Forbes' 'Heroes' list for Mindanao charity work
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is among the personalities included in this year’s Forbes Asia's Annual Heroes Of Philanthropy List.

In its website, Forbes listed down 30 “Altruists In The Asia Pacific Region” that includes the Kapamilya actress who recently helped in the earthquake aftermath in Mindanao.

“Angel Locsin, an actress from the Philippines, supports causes aiding victims of violence, natural disasters and the conflict in Mindanao,” Forbes wrote.

Other celebrities included in the list are Yoshiki Hayashi, leader of the popular Japanese band X Japan; and South Korea’s singer and actress IU (Lee Ji Eun), the youngest to make it in this year’s list.

Filipino businessman Hans Sy is also included in the list because of his project in Quezon City.

“Hans Sy from the Philippines helped launch Child Haus’ newly renovated center in Quezon City in July to house 40 cancer-stricken children and their caregivers; he had purchased the property for the organization as one of its first donors in 2010,” Forbes wrote.

Other personalities in the list include Jack Ma, Azim Premji and Theodore Rachmat, to name a few.

In the past, among those in the list were Bill Gates, Azim Premji, Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett.

