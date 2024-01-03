Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte's Vietnam getaway triggers romance buzz

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman and Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte ushered in the New Year together in Vietnam, sparking speculation about possible romance between the pair.

Yassi took to her Instagram account, sharing snapshots of her time alongside Luigi during their Vietnam trip.

"Last year was such a rollercoaster, but the ride, be it scary sometimes, will always be fun," Yassi captioned the post.

"So excited for 2024, to all your highs and lows, stops and go-sss, laughs and cries (hopefully more for joy tho) and for the opportunity for us to breathe more, share more, learn more, give more, live more & love more."

"First day of the year in a place I’ve never been before, here’s to new life discoveries," Yassi said.

Luigi also shared glimpses of his 2023 experiences, with one of the highlights showing Yassi.

"Happy new year to everyone! 2023 was a year when prayers and blessings came true. Excited for what’s to come!" he said.

In August last year, Luigi planted a kiss on Yassi's cheeks during the actress' hosting duties at the 74th Foundation Event of Bombon, Camarines Sur.

The viral video shows Yassi and Luigi playfully teasing each other with the prospect of a kiss.

“Ako na lang ha [ang ki-kiss],” Yassi said.

The crowd, however, wanted the governor to initiate the kiss.

