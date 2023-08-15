^

Yassi Pressman seen getting cozy with Sandro Marcos, Luigi Villafuerte

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 6:18pm
Yassi Pressman with Sandro Marcos, Luigi Villafuerte
Yassi Pressman with Sandro Marcos, Luigi Villafuerte
Benrome Viola via Facebook,@_kitkatsz via TikTok

MANILA, Philippines — Following the viral video of her getting cozy with presidential son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, actress Yassi Pressman is once again making waves as Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte plants a friendly kiss on her cheeks.

Yassi hosted the 74th Foundation Event of Bombon, Camarines Sur last Sunday.

In the trending video, Yassi and Luigi are teasing each other with a kiss. 

“Ako na lang ha [ang ki-kiss],” Yassi said. 

The crowd, however, wanted the governor to initiate the kiss. 

“Palakpakan po natin, Yassi Pressman. Ang espesyal na tao sa puso ni Gov. Luigi. Bagay?” Luigi said with a smile after the kiss.

Last month, a TikTok video of Yassi and Sandro getting cozy with each other in an event also trended online. 

The video, however, is now deleted. 

Rumors are circulating about Yassi and her boyfriend Jon Semira parting ways, yet she has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations.

