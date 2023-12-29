Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in January 2024

Clockwise: "Anyone but You," "Echo," "Argylle," and "The Boy and the Heron"

MANILA, Philippines — Three, two, one... Happy New Year!

2024 is here, and it's time for a fresh year full of surprises and excitement.

With so much hope to look forward to, the same could be said for a brand new bunch of movies and shows that will kick off the year.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and several streaming platforms:

Cinemas

"The Boy and the Heron" (Jan. 1)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

English dub by Luca Padovan, Robert Pattinson, Karen Fukuhara, Gemma Chan, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, and Dave Bautista

Synopsis: A young boy in the middle of World War II discovers an abandoned tower in his new town after the death of his mother and enters a fantastical world with a talking grey heron.

"Anyone but You" (Jan. 17)

Directed by Will Gluck

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Synopsis: Two individuals who previously went on a date together unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia and pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances.

"Migration" (Jan. 17)

Directed by Benjamin Renner

Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito

Synopsis: A family of mallards try to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime and attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, to Jamaica.

"Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Destiny" (Jan. 17)

Directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa

Starring Takumi Kitamura, Keita Arai, Shôtarô Mamiya, Nijirô Murakami, Kento Nagayama, Yôsuke Sugino, and Ryô Yoshizawa

Synopsis: Based on the manga series, Kitamura's Takemichi goes back in time to his school days to prevent the gang who killed his girlfriend.

"The Color Purple" (Jan. 24)

Directed by Blitz Bazawule

Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, and H.E.R.

Synopsis: A musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's 1982 novel about the lifelong struggles of an African-American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.

"Argylle" (Jan. 31)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson

Synopsis: An introverted spy novelist is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

Netflix

"Society of the Snow" (Jan. 4)

Directed by J.A. Bayona

Starring Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Luciano Chatton, and Francisco Romero

Synopsis: An adaptation of Pablo Vierci's book of the same name about the survivors of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster.

"Gyeongseong Creature – Part Two" (Jan. 5)

Directed by Jeong Dong-yun

Starring Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon

Synopsis: Two individuals confront a strange creature born of greed and battle against it for survival during the Japanese colonization of Korea in 1945.

"Lift" (Jan. 12)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

Starring Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Billy Magnussen, and Sam Worthington

Synopsis: An international heist crew race to steal millions worth in gold from a passenger plane 40,000 feet in the air.

"Captivating the King" (Jan. 20)

Directed by Jo Nam-guk

Starring Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, and Lee Shin-young

Synopsis: A cruel love story a miserable king who has no one around him that he can trust and is in danger of both royal and political power struggles and a woman who tries to deceive him for revenge but ends up falling in love with him.

"Griselda" (Jan. 25)

Directed by Andrés Baiz

Starring Sofia Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and Christian Tappan

Synopsis: A miniseries based on the notorious Colombian cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco, known by many as the Black Widow or Cocaine Godmother.

Disney+

"Echo" (Jan. 10)

Created by Marion Bayre

Starring Alaqua Coz, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Charlie Cox

Synopsis: Following the events of "Hawkeye," the titular character is being pursued by Wilson Fisk's organization, leading her to return to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.