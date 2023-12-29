^

Entertainment

Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in January 2024

Kristofer Purnell, Raphael Bello - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 5:31pm
Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in January 2024
Clockwise: "Anyone but You," "Echo," "Argylle," and "The Boy and the Heron"
Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, Universal Pictures, Studio Ghibli

MANILA, Philippines — Three, two, one... Happy New Year!

2024 is here, and it's time for a fresh year full of surprises and excitement.

With so much hope to look forward to, the same could be said for a brand new bunch of movies and shows that will kick off the year.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and several streaming platforms:

Cinemas

"The Boy and the Heron" (Jan. 1)
Directed by Hayao Miyazaki
English dub by Luca Padovan, Robert Pattinson, Karen Fukuhara, Gemma Chan, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, and Dave Bautista

Synopsis: A young boy in the middle of World War II discovers an abandoned tower in his new town after the death of his mother and enters a fantastical world with a talking grey heron.

"Anyone but You" (Jan. 17)
Directed by Will Gluck
Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Synopsis: Two individuals who previously went on a date together unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia and pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances.

"Migration" (Jan. 17)
Directed by Benjamin Renner
Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito

Synopsis: A family of mallards try to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime and attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, to Jamaica.

"Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Destiny" (Jan. 17)
Directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa
Starring Takumi Kitamura, Keita Arai, Shôtarô Mamiya, Nijirô Murakami, Kento Nagayama, Yôsuke Sugino, and Ryô Yoshizawa

Synopsis: Based on the manga series, Kitamura's Takemichi goes back in time to his school days to prevent the gang who killed his girlfriend.

"The Color Purple" (Jan. 24)
Directed by Blitz Bazawule
Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, and H.E.R.

Synopsis: A musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's 1982 novel about the lifelong struggles of an African-American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.

"Argylle" (Jan. 31)
Directed by Matthew Vaughn
Starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson

Synopsis: An introverted spy novelist is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

Netflix

"Society of the Snow" (Jan. 4)
Directed by J.A. Bayona
Starring Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Luciano Chatton, and Francisco Romero

Synopsis: An adaptation of Pablo Vierci's book of the same name about the survivors of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster.

"Gyeongseong Creature – Part Two" (Jan. 5)
Directed by Jeong Dong-yun
Starring Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon

Synopsis: Two individuals confront a strange creature born of greed and battle against it for survival during the Japanese colonization of Korea in 1945.

"Lift" (Jan. 12)
Directed by F. Gary Gray
Starring Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Billy Magnussen, and Sam Worthington

Synopsis: An international heist crew race to steal millions worth in gold from a passenger plane 40,000 feet in the air.

"Captivating the King" (Jan. 20)
Directed by Jo Nam-guk
Starring Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, and Lee Shin-young

Synopsis: A cruel love story a miserable king who has no one around him that he can trust and is in danger of both royal and political power struggles and a woman who tries to deceive him for revenge but ends up falling in love with him.

"Griselda" (Jan. 25)
Directed by Andrés Baiz
Starring Sofia Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and Christian Tappan

Synopsis: A miniseries based on the notorious Colombian cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco, known by many as the Black Widow or Cocaine Godmother.

Disney+

"Echo" (Jan. 10)
Created by Marion Bayre
Starring Alaqua Coz, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Charlie Cox

Synopsis: Following the events of "Hawkeye," the titular character is being pursued by Wilson Fisk's organization, leading her to return to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

vuukle comment

CINEMAS

DISNEY+

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

KDRAMA

NETFLIX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Filipino celebrity deaths this 2023

LIST: Filipino celebrity deaths this 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Apart from a year full of break-ups, the Philippines saw in 2023 some beloved individuals depart from this life, many of which...
Entertainment
fbtw
Highlights, sidelights at the 49th MMFF&rsquo;s Gabi ng Parangal

Highlights, sidelights at the 49th MMFF’s Gabi ng Parangal

By Leah Salterio | 19 hours ago
Piolo Pascual, nominated as Best Actor for Derick Cabrido’s horror drama, Mallari, approached his big screen “parents,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Firefly: How the MMFF underdog became the Best Picture of all

Firefly: How the MMFF underdog became the Best Picture of all

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
When GMA Public Affairs decided to expand from producing award-winning documentaries and venture into making films this year,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu spends Christmas with family in Balesin following Xian Lim breakup

Kim Chiu spends Christmas with family in Balesin following Xian Lim breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu spent Christmas with her family in Balesin Island after announcing her breakup with long-time boyfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Just minutes after Kim Chiu confirmed their breakup Saturday evening, Xian Lim penned a heartfelt post on Instagram.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sherwin Gatchalian, Bianca Manalo reunite in Vancouver amid 'cheating' scandal

Sherwin Gatchalian, Bianca Manalo reunite in Vancouver amid 'cheating' scandal

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and his girlfriend Bianca Manalo has reunited in Vancouver, Canada. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera makes Ivana Alawi cry in birthday prank video

Marian Rivera makes Ivana Alawi cry in birthday prank video

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera had content creator-actress Ivana Alawi literally in tears, pulling off a birthday prank initiated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hong Kong horror series 'Left On Read' now available for streaming

Hong Kong horror series 'Left On Read' now available for streaming

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Shortly after premiering in Hong Kong this year, "Left On Read" became a favorite for its excellent cast and storyt...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Firefly' review: MMFF 2023 winner is an ode to brave storytellers

'Firefly' review: MMFF 2023 winner is an ode to brave storytellers

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
While far from a perfect winner, "Firefly" serves its purpose in being a tribute to the stories we share, the people who imparted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with