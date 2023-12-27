^

Entertainment

Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo's mom Min share hug; video goes viral

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 12:06pm
Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo's mom Min share hug; video goes viral
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, also known as the love team KathNiel.
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo's mother Min have remained in good terms despite KathNiel's controversial breakup.

In a TikTok video by Patrick Concepcion, Daniel and Min can be seen bumping into each other in the backstage of the recent ABS-CBN Christmas Special. 

Daniel was seen hugging Min and giving her a kiss on the head. 

Fans of Daniel and Kathryn were delighted after seeing the video. 

@pa3kcon Kapamilya Stars #abscbn #kapamilyaforever #kapamilyastars #abscnkapamilya ? original sound - Leonard

Meanwhile, veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Daniel is trying to win back Kathryn. 

In "Showbiz Now Na" YouTube channel, Cristy said that Daniel is talking with their common friends to help him win back Kathryn. 

"Ito palang si Daniel Padilla nakikiusap sa kanilang common friends. Hindi na po namin iisa-isahin kung sino-sino ‘yung mga ka-tropa nila," Cristy said. 

"Nilalapitan ni Daniel Padilla para pakiusapan, baka ma-win back pa niya si Kathryn,” she added. 

RELATED: Daniel Padilla trying to win back Kathryn Bernardo — Cristy Fermin

vuukle comment

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Just minutes after Kim Chiu confirmed their breakup Saturday evening, Xian Lim penned a heartfelt post on Instagram.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christopher de Leon says leaked Ronaldo Valdez crime scene video shows police lapses

Christopher de Leon says leaked Ronaldo Valdez crime scene video shows police lapses

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Veteran actor Christopher de Leon criticized the policemen who leaked the video of Ronaldo Valdez's scene of the crime.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Faith Da Silva recounts long-awaited reunion with dad Dennis before Christmas

Faith Da Silva recounts long-awaited reunion with dad Dennis before Christmas

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Christmas gifts come in different sizes and packaging. Some of them are delivered and received ahead of Christmas Day. However,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal

'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The daughter of controversial Kapuso actor Rob Gomez and his partner Shaila Rebortera was baptized recently.
Entertainment
fbtw
No &lsquo;hysterics,&rsquo; just sweet, simple love story for comeback of Vilma-Christopher teamup

No ‘hysterics,’ just sweet, simple love story for comeback of Vilma-Christopher teamup

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon are happy to veer from the epic and explosive dramatic showdowns of their past films,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta pens romantic letter for Kiko Pangilinan after 'pugot ulo' picture

Sharon Cuneta pens romantic letter for Kiko Pangilinan after 'pugot ulo' picture

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta penned a romantic letter for her husband Kiko Pangilinan after the trending "pugot ulo" picture...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars in CAMANAVA

In photos: MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars in CAMANAVA

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela (CAMANAVA) hosted the The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 Parade of Stars...
Entertainment
fbtw
Are Pokwang and Eugene Domingo open to falling for a gay man?

Are Pokwang and Eugene Domingo open to falling for a gay man?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Pokwang is always up for the challenge of coming up with new antics in every comedy project that she does, including her 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bables shares honest take on Best Actor chances for Broken Hearts Trip

Christian Bables shares honest take on Best Actor chances for Broken Hearts Trip

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Where do broken hearts go?
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with