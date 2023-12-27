Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo's mom Min share hug; video goes viral

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, also known as the love team KathNiel.

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo's mother Min have remained in good terms despite KathNiel's controversial breakup.

In a TikTok video by Patrick Concepcion, Daniel and Min can be seen bumping into each other in the backstage of the recent ABS-CBN Christmas Special.

Daniel was seen hugging Min and giving her a kiss on the head.

Fans of Daniel and Kathryn were delighted after seeing the video.

Meanwhile, veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Daniel is trying to win back Kathryn.

In "Showbiz Now Na" YouTube channel, Cristy said that Daniel is talking with their common friends to help him win back Kathryn.

"Ito palang si Daniel Padilla nakikiusap sa kanilang common friends. Hindi na po namin iisa-isahin kung sino-sino ‘yung mga ka-tropa nila," Cristy said.

"Nilalapitan ni Daniel Padilla para pakiusapan, baka ma-win back pa niya si Kathryn,” she added.

RELATED: Daniel Padilla trying to win back Kathryn Bernardo — Cristy Fermin