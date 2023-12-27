Daniel Padilla trying to win back Kathryn Bernardo — Cristy Fermin

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla at the 2017 Star Magic Ball.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Daniel Padilla is trying to win back Kathryn Bernardo.

In "Showbiz Now Na" YouTube channel, Cristy said that Daniel is talking with their common friends to help him win back Kathryn.

"Ito palang si Daniel Padilla nakikiusap sa kanilang common friends. Hindi na po namin iisa-isahin kung sino-sino ‘yung mga ka-tropa nila," Cristy said.

"Nilalapitan ni Daniel Padilla para pakiusapan, baka ma-win back pa niya si Kathryn,” she added.

Cristy, however, believed that Daniel and Kathryn's common friends will not help Daniel.

"Ako palagay ko pakikinggan siya o magpapahiram ng tenga ang mga kaibigan pero hindi aakto o aaksyon para sa kanilang pagbabalikan," she said.

"Kasi kaya nga magkakaibigan kayo e. Alam nila ang tunay na nangyari," she added.

Kathryn and Daniel attended the Asia Artist Awards 2023 held in Philippine Arena in Bulacan recently.

They were both awarded the Fabulous Award, alongside Korean stars NewJeans, Stray Kids and Lim Young-woong.

It was their second public appearance after announcing their breakup. Their first public appearance was during the ABS-CBN Christmas special. — Video from Showbiz Now Na YouTube channel

