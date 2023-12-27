Christian Bables shares honest take on Best Actor chances for Broken Hearts Trip

In the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) comedy, Broken Hearts Trip, Christian Bables plays producer, judge, and host in a reality contest. His show features five heartbroken contenders touring the Philippines in hopes of mending their broken hearts.

MANILA, Philippines — Where do broken hearts go?

Christian Bables’ Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entry Broken Hearts Trip takes the heartbroken on a tour around the Philippines.

“This is the only film I’ve done where we shot in various places. It’s enjoyable because all the places we went to were eye-candy. We went to Kawasan Falls in Cebu, Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte, Lobo in Batangas, Mt. Banahaw,” Christian said, naming just some of the destinations featured in the film directed by Lemuel Lorca.

The comedy flick stars Christian as a producer, judge and host of a reality contest featuring five heartbroken contenders played by Teejay Marquez, Marvin Yap, Petite, Iyah and Andoy Ranay. The show offers a cure for their broken hearts by bringing them to different beautiful and romance-conducive parts of the country. The catch: They must not fall in love to avoid elimination, with the last person standing is guaranteed a P1 million cash prize.

Joining Christian as “co-judgers” are Jaclyn Jose and Tart Carlos.

Christian embodies another gay character in this film. Asked how he makes sure that he differentiates one gay character from the next, he said, “I have a character map. That’s the important thing for me. Though parehos na leaning to an LGBTQ character, they’re not the same person. Lagi kong hinanapan ng ibang katauhan yung character.”

And no, the award-winning actor who has made a mark portraying gay characters or starring in films with LGBTQIA+ themes such as Die Beautiful, The Panti Sisters, Big Night, Mahal Kita, Beksman, Ten Little Mistresses, and now Broken Hearts Trips, doesn’t believe he’s already being typecast in gay roles.

“I don’t think I’m being typecast. Well, I just did Dirty Linen, I already did Signal Rock na awa ni God, it won awards here and abroad. So, more than being typecast or that feeling of being typecast, it’s more of gratefulness for being entrusted with these characters.”

Nevertheless, having to play mostly gay roles has also given rise to comments and questions about the actor’s sexuality.

Christian shares a scene with ‘co-judgers’ (from left) Jaclyn Jose and Tart Carlos.

“I have high hopes na sana yung mga tao maka-graduate na doon sa nakagawian at nakasanayan na kapag ang isang usapin ay leaning towards the LGBT angle, parang ilag na ilag ka na. As if it is something that will define you as a person and individual,” he reflected.

He further said that he finds questions about someone’s sexuality inappropriate. “Especially if you’re not close, and because you shouldn’t meddle in someone’s preferences and desires, particularly if you have no intention of marrying or courting the person you’re asking... It’s not that I don’t care about the comments; I simply don’t see the question as relevant,” he honestly stated.

Christian also emphasized that he has never regretted portraying gay roles one after another. “Not at all. I wouldn’t have reached where I am now if not because of those characters, those roles. I am very thankful and grateful that I portrayed those kinds of characters because, in some way... even if most people didn’t ask for it... I gave voices to those characters. Somehow maybe, just maybe, the universe, God, through the directors and producers, allowed me to give life to these characters.”

Meanwhile, the actor said that he doesn’t feel pressured about being the lead star in the film.

“Like my first films, as long as I know I did my best as an actor, that, I guess, is my gift to the film and the producers — my 101 percent dedication, and I poured everything I could into every film I make.”

When asked about his thoughts on his chances of winning Best Actor for Broken Hearts Trip, Christian, who won MMFF Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Big Night (2021) and Die Beautiful (2016), respectively, said, “Sorry, I’m not nervous because I know that this entry of mine now, personally, it’s not... there are many others who deserve the Best Actor title more.”

The lead star with the film’s first-time producer, Benjamin Cabrera.

“Let’s be real and I want to be as honest as possible: I can proudly say our film is beautiful, that it will bring joy to people. But unlike Big Night, unlike Signal Rock, unlike Die Beautiful, you know… their themes were award-worthy.

“With this one, I think direk was right to say that an ensemble (award) is possible, but Best Actor? Although I gave my 101 percent, just like what I always do in all of my films, there are films where the actor’s acting prowess is more highlighted than mine. That’s clear to me,” he said.

Broken Hearts Trip is now showing in cinemas nationwide as part of the annual MMFF, which will hold its awards night or Gabi ng Parangal tonight.

Earlier, the movie director appealed to audiences to make their film a priority watch. He clarified that the film, rated PG by the MTRCB, was designed to entertain all audiences and not just the LGBT community.

“It is meant for everyone who has fallen in love, experienced heartbreak. In short, this is for everyone,” said direk Lemuel.

According to the filmmaker, he’s making the appeal given the tendency of theaters to drop right away slow-performing movies.

“Alam naman natin kasi na kapag mahina ang pelikula sa first day eh, agad-agad nila itong tinatanggal, sayang naman. Our film is really funny, lighthearted, entertaining, something that many deserve to enjoy,” he said.