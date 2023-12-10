^

Entertainment

Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself
Michelle Marquez Dee represented the Philippines in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe with short hair, svelte and elegant looks, and a timely advocacy for autism awareness. Her eloquence is given. From start to finish, she was a hands-on delegate with the purpose of showcasing her authentic self. Photo shows the beauty queen visiting Congress

Michelle Marquez Dee belongs to that circle of Pinay beauty queens who strongly represented the country and left a lasting impression on the global pageant stage.

The Sparkle GMA Artist Center actress made it to the Top 20 and Top 10 rounds of the recently concluded Miss Universe in El Salvador and brought home such awards as Voice for Change, Spirit of Carnival, Fan Vote, and Best National Costume.

With these feats, Michelle will be feted today at 4 p.m. with a grand homecoming parade at the SM Mall of Asia.

Pageant fans and enthusiasts are expected to witness this event, which reminds one of the homecoming-victory parades given to Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up Miriam Quiambao, Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up Janine Tugonon, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Prior to that, the Philippine representative did rounds of TV interviews and graced the GMA homecoming media press conference.

An Air Force reservist, Michelle attends the Stop and Salute flag-raising ceremony at Luneta. Her next big event is today's homecoming parade at SM MOA Complex.
– MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES’ FACEBOOK PAGE

“Honestly, it’s really knowing yourself. Live your life. Gain as much experience. Get hurt, fall down, get up and try again because we can never win everything,” said Michelle as pieces of advice to aspiring beauty contestants and eventual winners in the event mounted by her network, “but you can always learn something from all of our experiences. Of course, you really need to find what’s beautiful about yourself, what you can offer the world that’s very unique… You have to make your own unique mark in this world. You have to embrace yourself.”

Michelle represented the Philippines in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe with short hair, svelte and elegant looks, and a timely advocacy for autism awareness. Her eloquence is given.

From start to finish, she was a hands-on delegate with the purpose of showcasing her authentic self.

“Well, my whole campaign this year was to really shine authentically,” shared she. “Admittedly, the times I joined pageantry, of course, I was trying to shine as my own woman, but I was still trying to conform to what I believed was the stereotype for a beauty queen, especially a Filipina beauty queen.”

“This year, I really said, ‘I’m going to be, alam ko na lagi kong sinasabi, unapologetically authentic’ because this is the person that I’m also celebrating… So, I embrace my uniqueness, I embrace my story. I made sure to pick everybody along the journey with me para sama-sama natin i-experience ang Miss Universe. Of course, I am the most authentic version as compared to my previous pageant and I guess that authenticity has proven very successful,” added she.

This, indeed, made the Pinay beauty turn heads, and her presence was felt throughout the competition. Somehow, it helped her win awards.

Definitely one memorable recognition she received was the Voice for Change gold.

“That is the award that focuses on your advocacy. It really gave my advocacy a platform for global recognition,” said she.

According to her, she was involved in every aspect of the script and supervised “the execution of the video and the content because that was my mission at Miss Universe.”

“If they didn’t make that recent shift to focus on advocacies, feeling ko talaga hindi ako sasali (I felt I wouldn’t join the Miss Universe Philippines) last year. I wouldn’t have the energy, but because my brothers, the millions of individuals on the spectrum, they gave me so much inspiration,” added she, who believed that there were about 70 delegates who submitted videos.

“To get into that Top 3 or to get that gold medal really confirms that my advocacy is one that you can’t ignore. It’s an opportunity not just for myself but for the millions of individuals on the autism spectrum.”

Looking back on her Miss Universe journey, Michelle will have memories that last a lifetime. One of which is the bayanihan spirit, a sense of unity and cooperation among community members, shown by Filipinos to support Michelle’s bid for Miss Universe.

“The one thing that actually really surprised me throughout my campaign was how strong the bayanihan spirit was throughout the Philippines. I won three of those awards, part of it was that I showed on stage, but majority was because of the support of all the Filipinos also,” said she.

Winning Voice for Change, Fan Vote and Best National Costume, added Michelle, “really shows the whole universe that the Philippines is a force to be reckoned with. It’s not always just about the candidate, but it’s really about how a country can come together to support one cause.”

Michelle’s journey and impressive performance at Miss Universe in El Salvador is one for the books.

From Central America, the next edition of Miss Universe will be held in Mexico, a part of North America.

vuukle comment

MICHELLE MARQUEZ DEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla does storytelling, gift-giving days after split with Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla does storytelling, gift-giving days after split with Kathryn Bernardo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actor Daniel Padilla's latest update after his much-talked-about split from actress Kathryn Bernardo was a reading session...
Entertainment
fbtw
The industry has a good batch of young stars

The industry has a good batch of young stars

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
From DonBelle (Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano) to Andrea Brillantes, when it comes to work ethics, these stars deliv...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE host Paolo Contis: 'Mahaba pa po ang laban'&nbsp;

TAPE host Paolo Contis: 'Mahaba pa po ang laban' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Actor-host Paolo Contis on Wednesday's opening of Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" said that...
Entertainment
fbtw
At his 20th-year concert, Jed Madela turns the spotlight on fans

At his 20th-year concert, Jed Madela turns the spotlight on fans

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Jed Madela never imagined he would stay in the industry long enough to hold a 20th-anniversary concert titled Here & Now tomorrow,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador refuses to be typecast into horror flicks

Janella Salvador refuses to be typecast into horror flicks

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Loving one person can be a curse, as what was depicted in the story of director Derick Cabrido’s horror-thriller, Mallari,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jikamarie opening for Coldplay at Philippine Arena

Jikamarie opening for Coldplay at Philippine Arena

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
R&B singer Jikamarie will be the opening act for Coldplay when the British band performs at the Philippine Arena on January...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Girl group 4th Impact has revealed its reason for parting ways with record label ShowBT Philippines and establishing itself...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love Story' star Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

'Love Story' star Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

By Agence France-Presse | 11 hours ago
Actor and heartthrob Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated star of "Love Story" who also appeared in "Paper Moon" and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rajo Laurel restores Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan's wedding dress for daughter Ella

Rajo Laurel restores Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan's wedding dress for daughter Ella

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Ella Pangilinan, daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, wed Enrique Lhuillier-Miranda wearing a revival of Maricel's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with