'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 9, 2023 | 2:36pm
The four-member girl group is composed of the Cercado sisters (from left) Celina, Irene, Almira and Mylene.
MANILA, Philippines — Girl group 4th Impact has revealed its reason for parting ways with record label ShowBT Philippines and establishing itself as an independent artist in the United States.

Composed of sisters Almira, Irene, Mylene and Celina Cercado, the group appeared on the December 8 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" to help promote their upcoming eponymous extended play, which they recorded in the United States and will be released in the Philippines on December 18.

Almira began by saying the group had obtained a working visa for the United States and will return there in February to continue their career, leading to Irene explaining the background of the group's YouTube video last October following their departure from ShowBT.

"We've been trying here sa Philippines pero parang walang nangyayari talaga, paulit-ulit na lang parang kami nagbe-beg," Irene trailed off. "Masakit kasi... Hindi namin alam if kailangan ba namin ulit maging malaki sa ibang bansa para tanggapin kami."

Irene was referring to the group's breakout appearance on "The X Factor" in 2015 after years of performing and recording in the Philippines.

WATCH: 4th Impact reveals reason why they left ShowBT Philippines

Almira then shared a previous management had picked them up but after a misunderstanding involving problems and badmouthing, they decided to leave. The sisters confessed that the incident was "traumatizing" and said it was somewhat repetitive with them leaving ShowBT, the previous label of boy group SB19.

She clarified that 4th Impact's issues were different from SB19's, who earlier this year announced would now be "self-managed." The boy group recently announced that it has reached an amicable agreement with their former agency, weeks after their "Pagtatag" world tour was canceled. 

"The company invested for them. Sa amin naramdaman namin na [like in a] relationship, kung 'di ka important, hindi kami nabibigyan ng spotlight," said Almira. "Kaya sabi namin it's better na maging independent. Nagpaalam kami sa kanila ng maayos."

The sisters said they were working hard to get by in the United States and found strength in wanting to keep doing music.

After the show's iconic Fast Talk segment, Boy and 4th Impact also discussed the 200 dogs the sisters own, which their family members take care of while the group is in the United States. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: SB19, ShowBT reach 'amicable agreement'

