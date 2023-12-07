Michelle Vito steps out of her comfort zone

After doing roles regarded as either tweetums or villainous, Michelle Vito takes up the challenge of playing a doting single mom, Andeng, in Lovers/Liars. To play the part, she relates it to her being a breadwinner and recalls the way she takes care of her family. These come in handy.

Taking on the role of a selfless single mom Andrea-Andeng in the nonconventional, triple-plot Lovers/Liars is Michelle Vito, who found her latest acting assignment a bit challenging and distinct from previous works.

“I get used to playing tweetums, sweet or villain roles,” said the young actress in a recent press conference for the GMA Telebabad drama series. “This one is very different.”

To understand Andeng’s love and care for son Kenneth, Michelle related it to her being a breadwinner.

“So, kung paano ko alagaan yung pamilya ko, yung mommy ko, daddy ko, yung mga kapatid ko, yun ang motivation ko dun sa anak ko sa show (how I take care of my family, you know my mom, my dad and my siblings, becomes my motivation and source of inspiration to tap that nurturing side of me towards my character’s son in the show),” shared she.

It’s safe to say that Michelle can easily breathe life into Andeng once she has access to that.

Rob Gomez as the medical sales representative Joseph, who has a romantic past with Andeng and a secret affair with cardiologist Ronnie.

However, when the GMA Network and Regal Entertainment collaboration and the role were offered to her, Michelle said her initial reaction was “kinabahan ako, yun yung una kong na-feel kasi when Ms. Noreen narrated to me the story with plot, (I got nervous, which was the first thing I felt when Ms. Noreen [Capili, the show’s co-creator] told me the story as well as the plot).”

“Lumabas ako sa comfort zone ko, eh, hindi lang sa story (I went out of my comfort zone, not just story-wise), but at the same time I would be working with new people like from GMA, although I’ve already worked with Regal before,” added she. “I’m very, very thankful.”

Michelle has all the reason to be grateful for portraying Andeng as another way to flex her acting muscles and nurture her craft further.

“Actually, I’m not sure, though, if you know that I started with GMA before,” Michelle recalled her early days in the entertainment industry. “I guested in Tween Hearts and Rita Negrita. I was doing supporting roles because, at that time, I was still going to school and wasn’t that focused on showbiz. I really started at GMA before I went to ABS. Kaya ang sarap sa feeling na makaka-trabaho ko sila ulit (that’s why it’s a good feeling to be working with them again), and of course, with them (my fellow actors). There are new learnings. (I’m working with) new people and in a different production.”

Michelle reiterated how thankful and blessed she is with the opportunity to be part of Lovers/Liars, given the fact that there are talents who could also be considered to play Andeng.

“Ang magagawa ko na lang po siguro at ang give back ko sa kanila (what I can only do and perhaps my giveback to them) is to do my best,” said she, who also appreciated the guidance given to her by people behind the show.

Michelle’s Andeng finds a romantic interest in medical sales representative Joseph, played by Rob Gomez. The character has a secret affair with cardiologist Ronnie, portrayed by Polo Ravales.

“This is my first time to play a character with a gay lover,” said he, who had only praise for Polo and Michelle for making the story of Andeng, Joseph and Ronnie engaging. “Nakakadala lang po (I got carried away with and inspired by their portrayal).”

“I trust them with every scene,” said he about his collaborative relationship with the writer, director and producers.

“As an actor and as an artist, we always give our best. I’m always up for the challenge, so sobrang excited lang ako ngayon kung paano ko siya mapapakita at kung paano maaapektuhan ang mga manonood namin sa storya naming tatlo (I’m very excited on how I will tell our story and how it will affect the audience),” added he.

During the group interview, the female stars were asked about their thoughts if they, like Andeng, discovered that their partners had a male lover. Michelle’s answer was, “I will give way.”

“For me, I will not dwell on the idea of getting hurt. I will just focus on myself and move on. I will just give way but I will not even think about whether his lover is a woman or a man. Siguro marami pang iba dyan (maybe there are guys out there I can meet),” concluded the actress.

(Watch Lovers/Liars weeknights at 9:35 on GMA.)