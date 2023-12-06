^

Singer Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 11:38am
Singer Jimmy Bondoc
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jimmy Bondoc is among the passers at this year's Bar examinations. 

Born James Patrick Romero Bondoc, the singer is among the 3,812 passers out of the 10,387 examinees. 

The singer is known for the hit ballad "Let Me Be The One." 

In recent years, he was appointed to several positions in Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), including vice president for corporate social responsibility, assistant vice president of the Entertainment Department, and member of the board of directors. 

Bondoc posted about his recent feat on his Facebook account. 

"Nasa Aromata lang po kami the whole day, to praise God and to celebrate friendship. EVERYONE is welcome. 3pm to midnight, drinks, prayers, laughter. Glory to God and God alone," he wrote. 

RELATED: 'Most of your comments are wrong': Jimmy Bondoc tells Agot Isidro over PAGCOR issue

