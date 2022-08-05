^

Jimmy Bondoc loses P1M in music equipment from fire

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 3:21pm
Singer Jimmy Bondoc
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jimmy Bondoc has reportedly lost music instruments and equipment worth P1 million as they were destroyed in a fire that struck his home studio.

The "Let Me Be The One" artist shared photos of the damage on his Facebook page, but assured his safety and that of his loved ones.

Among the damaged items were keyboards, a drumset, an airconditioning unit, and a number of guitars. In a separate post, Bondoc even bid farewell to one of his guitars, which he nicknamed "Taylor."

In a Facebook live video, Bondoc showed the faulty electrical outlet which caused the fire, leading also to the destruction of items such as cameras and a computer.

Despite the damage, the singer assured that he would get by on his own and instead asked fans to donate money to two of his friends currently hospitalized — one in a coma and another a fellow musician suffering from cancer.

"Masakit mawalan ng gamit, I do not deny it. Please help me to help others who stand to lose much more," Bondoc said.

RELATED: 'Most of your comments are wrong': Jimmy Bondoc tells Agot Isidro over PAGCOR issue

