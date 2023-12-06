^

Entertainment

After a decade, EXO’s Lay Zhang returns to Manila for intimate fan gathering

Anna Barlam - The Philippine Star
December 6, 2023 | 12:00am
After a decade, EXOâ��s Lay Zhang returns to Manila for intimate fan gathering
Chinese superstar Lay Zhang reconnects with Pinoy fans in an exclusive fan meeting and music listening party.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese superstar Lay Zhang, whose real name is Zhang Yixing, has finally fulfilled his promise to come back to the Philippines after 10 years with an exclusive Manila fan meeting and music listening party on Monday.

Produced by Warner Music Philippines, the invite-only event was an intimate gathering with just over 200 Filipino fans, also called XBACKs and EXO-Ls, who luckily scored access after signing up on a website.

“Hello, Philippines! XBACK, EXO-L. Since I first came here, it has been 10 years. I missed you, guys,” Lay remarked with excitement.

Then, a gleeful fan waved her banner with a welcoming message, saying, “You’re worth the wait.”

The rapper last visited the Philippines in January 2013 when he performed at the Dream Kpop Fantasy Concert as a member of EXO-M, then Chinese subunit of the renowned K-pop boy group EXO, in which he made his debut as an idol under South Korea’s SM Entertainment in 2012.

Thrilled by the overwhelming cheers from his fans, he introduced himself again, but this time, in Filipino. “Kamusta, Philippines? Ako si Lay,” he warmly greeted the audience.

As romantic as he could be, Lay set foot on stage, headed straight to the piano, and captivated the audience with a mellow version of Boom, a hip-hop single from his 2020 album LIT, to kickstart the event.

“The Boom’s original version is more like the jump and dance, but this opportunity we get close to each other, so I want you guys to feel the song, feel the emotion, feel my love,” he gladly explained after his performance.

Photos show Lay Zhang during different segments of the invite-only event attended by just over 200 Filipino fans, also called XBACKs and EXO-Ls.
Photos courtesy of Aram Lascano/Manila Concert Scene

Expressing that he was finally back in Manila after a decade, the solo artist also serenaded his supporters as he sang Right Back, a 2023 track from the first album of his Chinese co-ed group D.N.A (Dragons Never Afraid) Music Alliance.

To further create a personal bond with Lay, fans had the chance to know more about his 2024 goals, which include his desire to come to the Philippines “more often.” But a witty Pinoy fan hurriedly shouted, “Get married!” as the crowd raised their hands when Lay asked, “With who?”

Sharing also his career plans as a singer-songwriter, Yixing revealed that he would want to explore the Afrobeat genre. “I want to try some Afrobeat. Because my fans’ (energy) is already so high,” he quipped.

Lay has been known for putting the spotlight on his main genre M-pop (Mandarin pop), which heroes the Chinese culture and artistry in his music.

He would also love to collaborate with Filipino artists and even asked the fans for suggestions. Some named OPM hitmakers Sarah Geronimo, Moira dela Torre, and Raining in Manila hitmaker Lola Amour.

Seeing his international fans with great enthusiasm until now despite leaving the Korean agency to pursue his solo career, the 32-year-old pop star gave credit to their constant support in keeping his passion alive and burning.

“They give me the power I need to keep (the) passion, to keep the motivation in everything. And also, I love my job,” he sincerely uttered.

Likewise, his Pinoy fans couldn’t help but admire his determination to make a mark in the industry as a multifaceted singer, producer, actor, entertainer, and now the CEO of his own entertainment agency.

“After 10 years, to be able to see him in the flesh, sobrang saya as a fan. He’s very passionate about what he does. Very inspiring ‘yun for me,” said Z Punzalan, 31, a dedicated fan of Lay for 10 years now.

“Lay, keep on doing what you love. Keep inspiring people like us, that we can always keep on dreaming and that our dreams are worth fighting for,” she added.

Another Filipino XBACK who just came home from Chongqing, China after attending Lay’s ongoing concert tour called Grandline, expressed her gratitude to Yixing for being her pride as a fangirl.

“I’m very proud of him because he’s getting all these recognitions and people are appreciating his work, his art,” said 40-year-old fan Jesser, who discovered Lay in 2021.

“Thank you for creating beautiful music, for giving us comfort with all your songs. I hope you continue producing music and (performing) for us. We’re never, ever, getting off the ‘grandline’ ship,” she promised.

From his first visit to Manila as a rookie artist to his return as an acclaimed global star, Lay has come so far. For Yixing, expanding his horizon and dipping his toe into new endeavors in the industry would not be possible without his supporters by his side.

“Keep healthy and stay with me jumping until the end,” Lay wholeheartedly told his fans before exiting the stage.

After kicking off the 45-minute private event in Manila, Lay will also bring his free fan meeting to Jakarta, Indonesia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this month.

vuukle comment

CHINESE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Separate photos of Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes in Spain have been trending online amid the actor's breakup with long-time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Buhaghag ang hair? Here&rsquo;s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness
brandSpace

Buhaghag ang hair? Here’s how Mimiyuuuh, Barbie Forteza address frizziness

9 hours ago
Using shampoo alone can strip hair of essential oils. Without using conditioner daily, hair may experience vitamin deficiency...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
GMA Films president and GMA Network senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes said that Vic Sotto has renewed his contract...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heaven Peralejo to star with Alden Richards in new movie

Heaven Peralejo to star with Alden Richards in new movie

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Heaven Peralejo is going to star in a movie to be directed by Alden Richards. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Usher dances 'Yeah!' with BTS' Jungkook in new collab

Usher dances 'Yeah!' with BTS' Jungkook in new collab

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
R&B singer Usher has collaborated once more with BTS member Jungkook, this time for one of the former's past works.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Matteo Guidicelli&rsquo;s Christmas wish is to have a baby with wife Sarah G

Matteo Guidicelli’s Christmas wish is to have a baby with wife Sarah G

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Matteo Guidicelli’s Christmas wish is to have a baby with wife Sarah Geronimo.
Entertainment
fbtw
StarPop artist sings another Christmas tune about longing to spend time with loved ones

StarPop artist sings another Christmas tune about longing to spend time with loved ones

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Recording and releasing a Christmas song is not a new territory for Janah Zaplan, a StarPop artist. Her first was Sana Lagi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boots, Paolo, Rhian reflect on Alzheimer&rsquo;s theme in Ikaw At Ako film

Boots, Paolo, Rhian reflect on Alzheimer’s theme in Ikaw At Ako film

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The upcoming film Ikaw At Ako revolves around a multi-generational story exploring lasting love.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco rock 'The Last Rakrakan'
play

WATCH: Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco rock 'The Last Rakrakan'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"The Last Rakrakan" was a huge success after Original Pilipino Music (OPM) fans trooped to the SMDC Festival Grounds...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Heaven Peralejo named Ginebra Calendar Girl 2024
play

WATCH: Heaven Peralejo named Ginebra Calendar Girl 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Heaven Peralejo was recently unveiled as Ginebra San Miguel’s 2024 Calendar Girl during a media launch...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with