'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin gets spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 2:29pm
Macaulay Culkin attends the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 1, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
MANILA, Philippines — Former child actor and the star of "Home Alone" movies Macaulay Culkin just got his own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (US time) as unveiled in the ceremony attended by his fiancee, actress Brenda Song and movie mother Catherine O'Hara. 

Culkin gave a touching speech that praised Brenda, the mother of his two children. 

"I'd like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything. You're my champion," he said. "You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me just all my purpose. You've given me family," said the 43-year-old actor. 

His movie mother, Catherine, also took the podium and gave a heartwarming speech about her screen son who gave the "perfect performance" as Kevin McAllister, the son who was unintentionally left home alone one Christmas and almost single-handedly overthrow their home's would-be robbers, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. 

"Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation ... the reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," said O'Hara. 

"Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion," the actress ended her speech. 

"Home Alone" is a successful movie franchise that spawned five films, the first two released in 1990 and 1992, featured the McAllister family. 

Macaulay found success after starring in the first two "Home Alone" movies by starring in other popular 1990s movies, including "My Girl" (1992) and "Richie Rich" (1994). 

RELATED: 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin to tie knot with Disney star Brenda Song

