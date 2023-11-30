^

Popular TikToker Sammy Manese passes away

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 1:43pm
Popular TikToker Sammy Manese passes away
Social media personality Sammy Manese
Sammy Manese via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Social media personality Sammy Manese has died. 

Sammy's sister Bea announced on Facebook the YouTube and TikTok star's death. 

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved family member Sammy Manese," Bea said.

"May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. We ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time," she added. 

The family, however, did not disclose the reason behind Sammy's death. 

In 2021, his brother revealed in a YouTube video that Sammy was rushed to the hospital due to his heart condition. 

Sammy, who was a content creator posting comedy skits, has 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube and 289,000 followers on TikTok. 

RELATED: Mali's lonely life ended with congestive heart failure

