Vice Ganda opens up on reconciliation with Billy Crawford, Christmas plans

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda “felt so good” following his reconciliation with former It’s Showtime co-host Billy Crawford.

The latter said sorry to Vice, Madlang people and the Kapamilya audience when he appeared as a guest in the main host’s Magpasikat performance during the Nov. 9 episode. Billy was with his son Amari and wife Coleen Garcia.

“We accidentally bumped into each other a couple of weeks ago and it was really magical. It was very sincere. Wala lang. Nagkita lang kami and then Coleen said magbati na kayong dalawa,” recalled Vice on the sidelines of Araneta City’s Christmas Tree Lighting last week. He was one of the special guests and performers at the annual lighting ceremony.

The TV host is joined by Araneta City officials, Miss International 2023 third runner-up Nicole Borromeo, and Bb. Pilipinas 2023 Queens.— Photo from Araneta City’s Facebook page

“It wasn’t forced,” Vice stated. “Bigla lang kaming nagkita and we just felt it. ‘Let’s just hug each other.’ Right after that, pagkahiwalay namin, pagsakay ko ng kotse, we texted each other immediately and it continued. We talked every day. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam. It felt so good.”

In November 2021, Vice Ganda and Billy unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumors of misunderstanding between the close friends. The departure of It’s Showtime director Bobet Vidanes to its rival program on TV5’s Lunch Out Loud (later renamed as Tropang LOL), with Billy as the main host of the program, further fueled speculations of their rift.

Billy transferred to TV5 to host LOL and Masked Singer Pilipinas in September 2020.

Vice with Billy Crawford and his wife Coleen Garcia and their son Amari during a special appearance in It’s Showtime.– Photo from It’s Showtime’s Facebook page

Quoting Billy, Vice Ganda shared that it has been three years that they haven’t talked to each other. “But in between those three years, there were attempts na mag-usap, na maayos yung hindi maayos,” he added.

“It wasn’t the right time yet. I said let’s wait (for the right time) … Let’s not get affected by the noise. The decision should come from us and not from other people.”

The It’s Showtime host also took the opportunity to expressed his gratitude to the supporters of the show for 14 years. “Thank you to all the madlang people, the whole Philippines who showed their support at sumubaybay sa isang buong taon ng It’s Showtime. Thank you very much. Happy anniversary to us all.”

As usual, Vice will be celebrating Christmas with his entire family and he also plans to go on vacation abroad with them. His Christmas wish is “peace for everyone.”

“It sounds cliché but at this point in our lives, that’s what we need. Peace and healing for everyone,” he offered.

“Every year, whatever happens, tuloy-tuloy, no one can stop us from celebrating Christmas. And I hope in this season, manatiling payapa ang mga puso natin, manatiling malulusog tayong lahat and let’s keep that smile on our faces.”

“Let’s finish the celebration of Christmas first and yung next year, tsaka natin siya harapin,” he replied when queried about his projects for next year. “There’s so much happening around so let’s finish this year first peacefully.”

Meanwhile, Vice led the 100-foot Christmas tree lighting at the Times Square Food Park in Araneta City last week, along with Araneta City officials, Miss International 2023 third runner-up Nicole Borromeo, and Bb. Pilipinas 2023 Queens.

He rendered an energetic performance of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Bebe Rexha’s The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) on Araneta stage. He was joined by Seth Fedelin, P-pop boy group VXON, It’s Showtime kids, Lyka Estrella, and Taylor Sheesh. The event was hosted by Jeremy Glinonga and Ana Ramsey.

It has already been a tradition of Vice to come back to Araneta for the annual Christmas tree lighting. “My Christmas is not complete kung hindi ako kasama dito sa tree lighting ceremony sa Araneta,” he told the event-goers.

“First of all, Christmas is very special to me and this Christmas tree lighting event in Araneta is also special to me. So many people are coming here to witness this event. And I want to be present here (as well).

“I want to be one of the madlang people in this beautiful ceremony of lighting the Christmas tree. Ito talaga ang naghuhudyat lalo ng nagsusumigaw ang kaligayahan ng mga Pilipino dahil magpa-Pasko na.”