Miss Universe 2023 countdown begins

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 1:32pm
A promotional material featuring Michelle Dee and the Philippine flag.
Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — With three more days to the preliminary competitions, the Miss Universe clock has begun its countdown.

On Wednesday, November 15 (November 16 in Manila), pageant fans and supporters will be cheering for their favorites when the 85 delegates to the 72nd pageant edition fight it tooth-and-nail in the swimsuit and evening gown competitions. This is where each individual contestant is graded and, combined with her closed-door interview score, determines her chances of landing in the semifinal round.

The following day, November 16, all the candidates will be presenting their respective national costumes. Both prelims and NatCos shows will be broadcast live through streaming partner, Live Bash.

Another way of getting a placement in the semifinal round is through the Fan Vote, where the highest voted delegate is given a slot. With a day to go for pollsters to vote, before the online poll closes for the Voice for Change Fan Vote, fans and supporters are reminded to cast their votes for their favorite delegates.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee is, so far, leading the online poll. But fans and supporters are encouraging Pinoy pageant aficionados to continue casting their votes and not be complacent.

To date, the other delegates who are in the leaderboard, in random order, are:

  • Elicena Andrada Orrego, Paraguay
  • Anntonia Porsild, Thailand
  • Angelina Usanova, Ukraine
  • Mariana Downing, Dominican Republic
  • Jordanne Levy, Jamaica
  • Shennis Palacios, Nicaragua
  • Endi Demneri, Albania
  • Maria Brechanne, Brazil
  • Celeste Viel, Chile

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant will unfold on November 18 (November 19 in Manila) from the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The coronation night will be beamed simultaneously via Kapamilya channel and the IWantTFC networks. Replays will also be shown on the Metro channel. Stay tuned!

