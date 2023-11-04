'Friends' stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral

Cast members from "Friends," which won Outstanding Comedy, series pose for photogarpher at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2002. From L to R are David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

MANILA, Philippines — Actors on the hit television show "Friends" attended the funeral of their late co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away last October 28, aged 54.

A source told People magazine, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were at the private service held at Los Angeles' Forest Lawn Memorial Park - Hollywood Hills near Warner Bros. Studios where "Friends" was filmed.

Other celebrities whose remains are at the cemetery include Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Paul Walker.

The private funeral ran for around two hours as the "Friends" stars and more of Perry's loved ones, including his mother Suzanne Morrison, father John Bennett Perry and stepfather Keith Morrison, paid their respects.

Perry was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home due to an apparent drowning. No drugs were found, nor was there any sign of foul play. An autopsy has been completed but the cause of death has been "deferred," pending a toxicology report.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the five actors said in a joint statement after Perry's passing. "Our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world."

Related: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54

People gathered before Perry's house to lay flowers, and in New York's West Village, fans converged outside the "Friends" apartment building to pay tribute.

Perry portrayed the wisecracking Chandler Bing on "Friends" for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He also appeared in movies such as "Fools Rush In" and "The Whole Nine Yards." He received five Emmy nominations, including two for guest appearances on "The West Wing."

Perry battled with addiction to painkillers and alcohol at the height of his success. He attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

The actor experienced health problems, including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required multiple surgeries, and the use of a colostomy bag for months after the operation.

In his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" published last year, Perry described going through detox dozens of times and spending millions of dollars in repeated attempts to get sober.

Perry dedicated the book to "all of the sufferers out there" and wrote in the prologue: "I should be dead." — with reports from Agence France-Presse

RELATED: 'Friends' cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry