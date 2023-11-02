^

Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' star Emily Swallow to grace ManiPopCon 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 5:10pm
'The Mandalorian' star Emily Swallow to grace ManiPopCon 2023
Emily Swallow as The Armorer on "The Mandalorian."
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic, Lucasfilm

MANILA, Philippines — American actress Emily Swallow, best known for her role as The Armorer on the "Star Wars" live-action show "The Mandalorian," will be heading to the Philippines for the 2023 Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) this month.

ManiPopCon made the announcement with a video featuring Stormtroopers on a mall-wide search at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, where the convention will be held from November 17 to 19, set to "The Imperial March" by John Williams.

The Stormtroopers are apparently looking for a person, revealed to be Swallow, who confirmed her attendance at ManiPopCon with a message of her own as the music transitions to the "Star Wars Main Theme."

"I have been all over the world this year meeting spectacular fans at phenomenal conventions, hosted by the best hosts, and seen the most amazing cosplay, but I need to see more," Swallow said. "I've only done four continents and I thought, 'You know what? Why not do one more? How about I go to the Philippines?'"

Fans will be able to have a photograph session with Swallow for P2,750 (up to two adults and two kids under 12 per ticket) or an autograph session on a photo or flat item for P2,500 (one item per ticket).

Add-ons include P2,000 for another autography opportunity, P500 for another photograph opportunity and P1,000 for express line access.

A VIP Experience ticket is worth P6,500, which includes express lines for both photograph and autograph sessions as well as a guaranteed seat at Swallow's panel when she takes on the ManiPopCon main stage.

Swallow's ManiPopCon attendance comes on the heels of Netflix's "One Piece" star Mackenyu, who is also heading to the convention. The Japanese actor will separately host his own fan meeting on November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

In "The Mandalorian," Swallow's character is the leader of a tribe of Mandalorian warriors, including the titular character Din Djarin, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, carrying duties by being a spiritual guide and forging beskar steel armor.

The actress has also appeared on "The Mentalist," "Supernatural" and "How to Get Away with Murder."

RELATED: 'One Piece' star Mackenyu to hold 1st Manila fan meet this November

vuukle comment

MANIPOPCON

STAR WARS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Francesca M comforts mom Abegail Rait after losing in barangay elections

Francesca M comforts mom Abegail Rait after losing in barangay elections

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Francesca M penned a comforting message for her mom Abegail Rait after the latter lost in the recent barangay ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annabelle Rama celebrates birthday with family at Opulence Ball
play

Annabelle Rama celebrates birthday with family at Opulence Ball

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Talent manager Annabelle Rama had a memorable 71st birthday by celebrating it at the 2023 Opulence Halloween Ball.
Entertainment
fbtw
Daria Ramirez talks about her split from Joey de Leon

Daria Ramirez talks about her split from Joey de Leon

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actress Daria Ramirez revealed the reason behind her separation from ex-husband Joey de Leon.
Entertainment
fbtw
Dimples Romana says Angel Locsin, Neil Arce enjoying private life

Dimples Romana says Angel Locsin, Neil Arce enjoying private life

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Actress Dimples Romana revealed that Angel Locsin and Neil Arce are enjoying their time together. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan showed what happened after the reunion concert of his wife Sharon Cuneta to ex-husband Gabby...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Andrea Brillantes, Rhian Ramos wow for Halloween fits at Shake, Rattle and Ball 2023

Andrea Brillantes, Rhian Ramos wow for Halloween fits at Shake, Rattle and Ball 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Andrea Brillantes scored a winning look as a white-eyed manananggal while Rhian Ramos came as Trese at the Shake, Rattle and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jungkook's 'Seven' now fastest song to reach billion Spotify streams

Jungkook's 'Seven' now fastest song to reach billion Spotify streams

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
It took "Seven" only 108 days to reach the billion mark, beating the 112-day record by Miley Cyrus' "Flowers."
Entertainment
fbtw
'One Piece' star Mackenyu to hold 1st Manila fan meet this November

'One Piece' star Mackenyu to hold 1st Manila fan meet this November

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Fans of Japanese actor Mackenyu will have the chance to see him twice this month as the "One Piece" star is set to visit the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Rita Gaviola, also known as Badjao Girl, is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with