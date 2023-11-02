'The Mandalorian' star Emily Swallow to grace ManiPopCon 2023

MANILA, Philippines — American actress Emily Swallow, best known for her role as The Armorer on the "Star Wars" live-action show "The Mandalorian," will be heading to the Philippines for the 2023 Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) this month.

ManiPopCon made the announcement with a video featuring Stormtroopers on a mall-wide search at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, where the convention will be held from November 17 to 19, set to "The Imperial March" by John Williams.

The Stormtroopers are apparently looking for a person, revealed to be Swallow, who confirmed her attendance at ManiPopCon with a message of her own as the music transitions to the "Star Wars Main Theme."

"I have been all over the world this year meeting spectacular fans at phenomenal conventions, hosted by the best hosts, and seen the most amazing cosplay, but I need to see more," Swallow said. "I've only done four continents and I thought, 'You know what? Why not do one more? How about I go to the Philippines?'"

Fans will be able to have a photograph session with Swallow for P2,750 (up to two adults and two kids under 12 per ticket) or an autograph session on a photo or flat item for P2,500 (one item per ticket).

Add-ons include P2,000 for another autography opportunity, P500 for another photograph opportunity and P1,000 for express line access.

A VIP Experience ticket is worth P6,500, which includes express lines for both photograph and autograph sessions as well as a guaranteed seat at Swallow's panel when she takes on the ManiPopCon main stage.

Swallow's ManiPopCon attendance comes on the heels of Netflix's "One Piece" star Mackenyu, who is also heading to the convention. The Japanese actor will separately host his own fan meeting on November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In "The Mandalorian," Swallow's character is the leader of a tribe of Mandalorian warriors, including the titular character Din Djarin, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, carrying duties by being a spiritual guide and forging beskar steel armor.

The actress has also appeared on "The Mentalist," "Supernatural" and "How to Get Away with Murder."

