Sparkle hunks bring a taste of Pangasinan to Quezon City

During trips to the northern part of the country, we often zip through the small towns and provinces before arriving at our destination, usually La Union with its hip creative vibe, or Baguio and its cooler climes, or even Ilocos Norte with its white sand beaches and historic churches.

Unless you have relatives or business there, Pangasinan is sadly often overlooked. The third largest province in the Philippine archipelago, it got its name from the salt beds (asin) that were the main source of livelihood of those residing along the coastal towns.

Agriculture and aquaculture are also the province’s major sources of income, and ample areas are devoted to fish ponds where bangus (milkfish), malaga and prawns are reared.

A few years ago, a group of young businessmen led by Sparkle artists Kirst Viray and Migs Villasis, opened Mangan-tila Restaurant in Quezon City. Their aim then, which hasn’t changed since, is “to make their diners’ hearts and tummies happy.”

The food is a mix of popular, traditional Pangasinan dishes like pigar pigar and kaleskes — items that are often enjoyed as pulutan or bar chow.

The first is a dish of thinly sliced beef sautéed with onions and cabbage sometimes served over hot rice. It often comes with a dipping sauce of soy sauce with chilies and calamansi. Kaleskes is a Pangasinense term for intestines and is a hearty soup made with cow or carabao intestines, pancreas, tripe and other internal organs flavored with vinegar and other spices.

Both are usually served or ordered together and eaten as pulutan with alcohol.

Kirst said that he and his previous business partner who was also from Pangasinan decided to put up a restaurant that sold traditional Pangasinense cuisine.

“My current partners whom I consider as close friends share the same interests and goals with me for this restaurant,” Kirst said.

The menu at Mangan-tila, which means “kain tayo” or “let’s eat,” includes the crowd favorites — pigar pigar and kaleskes that Migs describes as “truly to die for” — as well as bangus sisig made with fresh bangus from Dagupan.

“Almost all of the dishes in the menu are Pangasinan’s iconic dishes. We originally brought a chef from Pangasinan who later trained the succeeding cooks,” Kirst said, adding that he himself had initially enrolled in a cooking school. “I haven’t got the chance to finish but I’m open to the possibility of completing it.”

Aside from the dishes mentioned, Migs mentioned other items popular with their customers like their “inkalot” or grilled items like pork barbecue, isaw and chicken inasal dipped in their “special sauce.”

“Aglio e olio (garlic and olive oil) pasta topped with fresh shrimp and grated Parmesan is probably one of our customers’ go-to meals,” Migs said. Italian pasta is certainly not from Pangasinan but again, the owners aim to please.

“As much as possible, we spend most of our time at the restaurant when we do not have tapings or other guestings in GMA. We really give 100 percent effort in overseeing this business and often invite our friends here to dine,” Kirst said.

“I really think that my partners and I have the same strengths; we’re very efficient, competent and have good marketing skills,” he added.

These Sparkle artists are definitely on the right business track. Having investments such as the restaurant, aside from their showbiz careers is a wise decision. They learn to budget their time, resources and efforts into something they are passionate about.

Mangan-tila Restaurant is at 26 Scout Torillo, Quezon City. They’re open from noon till midnight, Mondays to Thursdays; noon to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m on Sundays. For reservations, contact 09615875241.