A culinary adventure at 22 grams

I got to 22 Grams in Poblacion, Makati and was a bit apprehensive to enter as it looked like a place for cakes and desserts. I am more of a lover of savory food than sweet but decided to try it anyway.

Founded by a collective of culinary enthusiasts led by chef Dave Cervantes, the team behind 22 Grams is composed of passionate food lovers with deep expertise in pastry-making and a flair for creative, unconventional thinking. What began as a humble online business selling 22-gram cookies and distinctive cakes during the pandemic has since evolved. 22 Grams introduced a thoughtfully curated menu by Dave, featuring innovative dessert-tasting experiences.

In 2023, 22 Grams Dessert Bar and Restaurant established its permanent home in their current location on Molina Street where diners were treated to masterfully crafted dishes that showcase innovative technique. There was a harmonious blend of flavors, featuring both unique desserts and inventive savory dishes.

Beyond their sweet offerings is an explosion of flavors in its savory dishes. A crowd favorite, the soft, buttery Calamansi Brioche, paired with 22 Grams’ signature inasal-flavored butter, creates a perfect balance of sweet and savory. A Pastrami Croissant, stuffed with liver pâté, pa muchim (scallion salad), pickled vegetables and herbs, offers rich umami flavors. Cheese lovers will savor the Oh My Cheesus, a grilled five-cheese sandwich with chili honey. I’m not a vegetable lover but I enjoyed the light Tomato and Stracciatella Sourdough Toast, topped with pesto and marinated tomatoes. I also enjoyed the edamame (Japanese beans) with water chestnut ceviche, furikake or Japanese sprinkles, and panipuri (hollow spherical shell made of chickpea and potato)! The Tom Yum Chicken Skewers with honey spice and tamarind powder deliver a surprising twist. The TKG or red coconut curry soup with chicken fried dumplings is a must-try, while seafood lovers can indulge in the Egg Noodle Krapao, a decadent mix of crab fat, prawn, and burratina (small burrata) with homemade Thai krapao sauce. Even replacing the noodles with rice for the Laksa Risotto was a welcome change for me.

They, of course, have unique dessert creations. Try the Earl Grey Midnight Cake, a rich chocolate masterpiece infused with the notes of black tea and bergamot, topped with candied hazelnuts, tangy lemon curd, and a glossy chocolate mirror glaze. For a zesty twist, the signature Lemon Curd can be added to any cake or pastry for a refreshing kick. For smaller bites, try the Loca Banana Cookies, packed with ripe bananas, dark chocolate, and walnuts in a perfectly sized 22-gram treat. There are the moist Madeleines, indulgent Chocolate Praline, and Black Sesame Macaron, too. Two crowd favorites are the Matcha Flora, a matcha (green tea) and elderflower creation, and the Lemon Intense Cake featuring lemon-scented vanilla biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and lemon curd.

Don’t miss the indulgent pastry selection, from French toast with vanilla Chantilly to croissants filled with flavors like crème pistachio, matcha strawberry, and passion coconut.

Explore even more of 22 Grams offerings, Poblacion’s newest go-to destination for all-day and late-night indulgence in desserts and savory pairings. They have taken over a space vacated during the pandemic and are re-launching the restaurant. Quite frankly, I think they are doing a very good job! This is a place I would certainly go back to.

22 Grams Dessert Bar and Restaurant operates from Tuesday to Sunday. Follow @22grams.mnl on Instagram or 22 Grams Manila on Facebook. For reservations or inquiries, message/call (0966) 4187888 or email [email protected].

