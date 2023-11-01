Mariah Carey 'defrosts' in new Christmas video

MANILA, Philippines — When Mariah Carey said she was "defrosting" for Christmas, many people did not think she was being serious.

In what has become an annual tradition to welcome the Yuletide season, Mariah has released her 2023 video, rallying in the yearend holidays.

The singer posted on her social media accounts a video of herself welcoming the Christmas season, as expected from the Queen of Christmas.

The video begins with a frozen vault opening right as the clock hits midnight on November 1, and inside are five individuals in Halloween costumes using hairdryers to thaw a block of ice containing Mariah herself dressed as Santa Claus.

Eventually, Mariah uses her iconic high-pitched voice to break the remaining ice, belting out "It's Time!"

The video transitions to Mariah in a winter wonderland surrounded by snow and gifts, her companions and twin children Moroccan and Monroe in Christmas sweaters, just as her hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" begins playing.

Last year, Mariah dressed as a cackling witch on an electric bike transforming into her Santa costume on a fake reindeer. In 2021, the singer smashed a pumpkin with a red-and-white bat.

While the rest of the world is only now trading their Halloween decorations for Christmas ones, Mariah was all too aware that her "Filipino lambs" were ready to celebrate Christmas as soon as September hit.

Last September, a fan page dedicated to Mariah's chart records noted that "All I Want For Christmas Is You" garnered 316,000 streams on Spotify, a 75% increase from the year before, on the month's first days. Mariah humorously pointed out that the reason behind the spike were her Filipino fans.

