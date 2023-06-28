^

Will Vanessa Hudgens be the face of 'Love the Philippines' campaign? DOT answers

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 5:13pm
Will Vanessa Hudgens be the face of 'Love the Philippines' campaign? DOT answers
This composite photo shows the new "Love the Philippines" tourism campaign and Vanessa Hudgens during her courtesy call at Malacañan Palace on March 30, 2023.
DOT / Facebook; Office of the President / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism just launched a new tourism campaign for the Philippines, the “Love The Philippines,” just months after Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens was named Global Tourism Ambassador by the government.

Will she remain the face of Philippine tourism?

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the new campaign, however, is not exclusive to the Filipino-American actress and digital influencer.

“The 'Love the Philippines' is represented in the face, the heart, the mind, the heart and soul of 113 million Filipinos and the diaspora of over 12 million Filipinos all over the world. Vanessa Hudgens is one of them and we're grateful for her partnership with the Philippines by supporting us to her 50 million followers,” Frasco said in a press conference on Tuesday evening following the launch of the “enhanced” tourism branding.

“But, certainly, 'Love the Philippines' is not exclusive and it is a tourism campaign, a call to action for every Filipino to express their love for the Philippines. It's our love letter to the world and it's a reminder of how much the world can gain from loving us back,” she added.

'Love the Philippines' launched on DOT's golden anniv

The “Love the Philippines” campaign was created by advertising agency, DDB Group Philippines.

It replaces the eleven-year-old slogan “It's More Fun in the Philippines” launched by BBDO Guerrero in 2012 under the helm of late Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez Jr.

The campaign was unveiled as part of the highlight of the DOT's 50th founding year celebration at the Manila Hotel to a crowd composed of former DOT chiefs, officials and employees of the Department's central and regional offices, heads of government agencies including Cabinet Secretaries, house representatives, tourism stakeholders.

Frasco said the launch of the new campaign is timely for the agency's golden anniversary celebration and amid the push to make the Philippines a “tourism powerhouse” in Southeast Asia.

“As we cap the last fifty years of the DOT and welcome this new era of tourism for the Philippines, it is but right that we welcome this opportunity to reintroduce the Philippines to the world,” Frasco said.

The golden anniversary celebration was also graced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who supported the new campaign.

He said it “springs from the genuine love that you, me, and all of us have for the Philippines.” 

Meanwhile, Hudgens, with millions of followers on social media, was conferred the global tourism ambassador title in March this year.

This was part of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications and the DOT's push to promote the Philippines as a tourist destination.

Hudgens in the same month visited the Philippines to personally attend the conferment of the title at the Malacañan Palace. She also visited various tourist destinations to get reconnected with her roots as a Filipino-American.

The actress-content creator also shared her adventures while in the country during that time.

