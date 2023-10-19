^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano share secrets behind DonBelle success

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya onscreen partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano answered a question on why they became a successful love team. 

During the “Can’t Buy Me Love” press conference recently, Donny said that they support each other and work as a team. 

“Kami ni Belle, the most important thing talaga is we are here as a team, we're here to support each other, so the fact that we're given these types of blessings, the opportunity to tell stories, we really don't take it lightly, we do our best to give it all talaga,” Donny said.  

“At the end of the day, we really want to give quality entertainment for everyone. Ayon lang, I think we are just ourselves. I honestly really don't know how to answer this question sometimes but I'm just very blessed to be able to go to this with you,” he added, looking at Belle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donny Pangilinan (@donny)

For her part, Belle said that they have the same goal to deliver quality entertainment. 

“We're very grateful to be here. Maraming maraming salamat. I think a factor too is being aligned with one another. We both have the same goal and that is to deliver a great project,” she said. — Video from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATEDDonny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano hailed 'Power Couple' of the night at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

vuukle comment

BELLE MARIANO

DONNY PANGILINAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Francis Magalona's alleged lover, daughter go public; sell late rapper's jersey
play

Francis Magalona's alleged lover, daughter go public; sell late rapper's jersey

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A woman claiming to be the ex-lover of Original Pilipino Music "King of Rap" Francis Magalona, and their alleged daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francis Magalona's alleged lover, daughter go public; sell late rapper's jersey
play

Francis Magalona's alleged lover, daughter go public; sell late rapper's jersey

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A woman claiming to be the ex-lover of Original Pilipino Music "King of Rap" Francis Magalona, and their alleged daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter

'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users shared mixed reactions over the recent revelation that the late "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona allegedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter

'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users shared mixed reactions over the recent revelation that the late "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona allegedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From Bogo to Broadway: The story of Vina Morales&rsquo; Here Lies Love journey

From Bogo to Broadway: The story of Vina Morales’ Here Lies Love journey

By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
Vina Morales — she with that distinct and powerful voice — celebrates her birthday on Oct. 17, like she has never...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake Cuenca&rsquo;s girlfriend Chie Filomeno, ex Kylie Verzosa among guests at Korean brand&rsquo;s opening party

Jake Cuenca’s girlfriend Chie Filomeno, ex Kylie Verzosa among guests at Korean brand’s opening party

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
Nadine Lustre was unable to attend the store opening of a Korean eyewear in Taguig City early this week, where she was supposed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love to be back Philippines': Ahn Hyo Seop, stars welcome &lsquo;Crash Landing on You&rsquo; eyewear

'Love to be back Philippines': Ahn Hyo Seop, stars welcome ‘Crash Landing on You’ eyewear

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Korean star Ahn Hyo-seop returned to the Philippines early this week after visiting the country for the first time early this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo attends red carpet premiere of Julia Montes, Alden Richards film

Kathryn Bernardo attends red carpet premiere of Julia Montes, Alden Richards film

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo attended the red carpet premiere of Julia Montes and Alden Richards film "Five Breakups and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with