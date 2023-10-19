Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano share secrets behind DonBelle success

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya onscreen partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano answered a question on why they became a successful love team.

During the “Can’t Buy Me Love” press conference recently, Donny said that they support each other and work as a team.

“Kami ni Belle, the most important thing talaga is we are here as a team, we're here to support each other, so the fact that we're given these types of blessings, the opportunity to tell stories, we really don't take it lightly, we do our best to give it all talaga,” Donny said.

“At the end of the day, we really want to give quality entertainment for everyone. Ayon lang, I think we are just ourselves. I honestly really don't know how to answer this question sometimes but I'm just very blessed to be able to go to this with you,” he added, looking at Belle.

For her part, Belle said that they have the same goal to deliver quality entertainment.

“We're very grateful to be here. Maraming maraming salamat. I think a factor too is being aligned with one another. We both have the same goal and that is to deliver a great project,” she said. — Video from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

