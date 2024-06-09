^

Nick Cannon, father of 12, 'insures' balls for P587M

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 5:07pm
Nick Cannon, father of 12, 'insures' balls for P587M
American host, rapper and actor Nick Cannon
MANILA, Philippines — American host and actor Nick Cannon has reportedly "insured" his testicles for $10 million or P587 million. 

American media was quick to pick up the father of 12's,  including singer Mariah Carey's twins, social media post.

"It’s official! I have the most valuable balls in the world! @drsquatch has insured them for $10M through their Ball-to-Ball Coverage," the soap company and Cannon posted on their Instagram accounts. 

Dr. Squatch describes itself as a "natural manly soap and personal care products made in the USA." Among its newly launched products are a groin trimmer, a dry lotion formulated to "combat sweat and friction" in the private area, and wipes for the intimate area. 

Entertainment Weekly said in its report that it was able to receive a press release about Cannon and the brand's collaboration. 

"A press release insisted that the insurance policy on Cannon’s gonads is 100% real, despite the overall scenario clearly being an elaborate marketing ploy," wrote Wesley Stenzel for Entertainment Weekly. 

Carey is the most popular among the women Cannon dated. The rapper-host has been linked to mostly models, with some of them bearing him children. Some of the women he dated include models Selita Ebanks, Brittany Bell and LaNisha Cole. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: 'He's in a lot of pain' Mariah Carey stays beside husband suffering from kidney failure

