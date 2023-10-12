Angeli Khang faces 6 criminal charges filed by social media broadcasters for alleged explicit posts

MANILA, Philippines — Vivamax star Angeli Khang is the latest personality to be hit with charges by a group of social media broadcasters for allegedly posting explicit videos on her verified social media page.

According to a report by Mao dela Cruz for DZBB Super Radyo, the actress is facing six counts of criminal charges, citing Article 201 of the Revised Penal code in relation to Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012. The case was filed by the Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas, Inc. (KSMBPI) in Pasay City Prosecutors Office last October 10.

KSMBPI legal counsel Mark Tolentino said the charges were based on Khang's post on her social media account that featured some explicit scenes from her projects.

The association did not like the actress posting the controversial video on her verified social media account because the videos will easily be seen by the public and accessed by minors.

Tolentino said the KSMBPI serves as the "watchdog of the cyberspace of the Philippines."

The association said three more celebrities will face charges for posting explicit videos on their social media pages.

The group of social media broadcasters also filed charges against TV host-actor Vice Ganda and online personality Toni Fowler.

