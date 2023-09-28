^

YouTuber Toni Fowler facing cybercrime cases for alleged obscenity

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 3:04pm
YouTuber Toni Fowler facing cybercrime cases for alleged obscenity
Toni Fowler
Toni Fowler via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas (KSMBP) filed a complaint against content creator Toni Fowler over her alleged "obscene" music videos. 

In a report by GMA News, KSMBP legal counsel Mark Tolentino said that they filed three counts of violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 in Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office because of Fowler's three music videos.

"Kasi when you say freedom of press or freedom of expression, hindi absolute 'yan. May mga limitation ang freedom of press… the second limitation is Article 201 of the RPC. Ito 'yung nagbibigay ng mga obscene publication, indecent publication,” Tolentino said.

"Like in this case of Ms. Toni Fowler, may nagpakita siya, kumakanta siya ng mga bastos. Aside from the — nagpakita din ng sex organs," he added.

Tolentino also claimed that there's a minor included in one of the music videos. 

“May isa pang minor na kasama sa video… I think pamangkin niya ito, I think 17 pa ito noong video na ito,” he said. 

The three music videos involved in the case were “MPL,” “FF” and “MNM.”

Toni was called out by social media users when the "MPL" video came out.

TONI FOWLER
