More Filipina celebrities spotted at the Paris Fashion Week

This week’s showbiz news in the Philippines goes global as the spotlight is on Europe for the fashion weeks.

From Milan to Paris, the streets that once had an enchanting and flummoxed effect on our social media feeds looked ever so familiar now thanks to our Filipina actresses who joined in on the wave to showcase their style in the streets of Europe.

We can credit Filipina style icon Heart Evangelista for starting the fashion wave of interest as she was first to be a regular in the shows of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Hermes and the likes.

When Heart first landed and took her unique sense of styling on the streets of Paris prior to the pandemic, the Filipino showbiz fans cheered her on. She would share how she built her name in the global fashion scene one fashion show at a time. Fans felt like they were in the know about her rise in the ranks of influence of what is to be the next trend in fashion, especially in the country.

Nadine Lustre and Pia Wurtzbach show up at the Paris Fashion Week. – Photo from Pia Wurtzbach's Facebook page

Now, Heart has fashion fans all over the world and is even credited as a top influencer in the shows she attends. Even insiders and photographers love her, especially after she gave free doughnuts and drinks to photographers who worked 15 to 20 hours to get snaps of the personalities at the events.

With this, Heart even has a fan base now in Paris, Singapore and Indonesia thanks to her natural consistency and interest to express herself through fashion that now the whole world is appreciating.

Because of her hard work, Heart is a prominent fixture already in fashion weeks and years after, she has naturally paved the way and opened it wide for other local stars. We are starting to see more Filipina actresses like Anne Curtis and beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach dipping their toes into the scene as well.

We even saw Pia hiring Heart’s former glam team who had experienced the grueling schedules of the fashion week, thanks to Heart who exposed them internationally as she used to bring them with her for the shows. Netizens tried to make a big deal out of it, some even questioning Pia’s motives why she hired them in the first place. Her camp and Heart’s were mum about it as they both just went about their businesses in attending shows during the Fashion Week.

They all look great and are strengthening the presence of the Philippine style for all to take more notice.

European fashion weeks nowadays get a delegation of Filipino stars on the shows. Even Dr. Vicki Belo takes stars with her to enjoy the shows like Julia Barretto, Andrea Brillantes and Liza Soberano.

The top-rated Vogue Philippines team also tied up with the ever so stylish and edgy Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) and FAMAS Best Actress Nadine Lustre to attend major shows with them.

Going to Fashion Week is a major production for the celebrity attendees as they take with them their glam teams and photographers who capture their every look and produce their social media content in every show.

But with great effort also comes great rewards. Because of this, the trajectory of the Philippine luxury market is looking bright as these stars tap more fans in all generations and in different styles.

In return, our actresses also get more mileage worldwide as people begin to discover how beautiful and stylish our Filipino celebrities are. Soon enough, more Filipino celebrities will surely be household names not just in the country but for many fans abroad as well.

It’s a unique gateway for the stars to get more noticed and to elevate their branding. It also elevates the branding of the Filipino taste and purchasing power as a consumer as the fans get heavily influenced by local stars who set foot into the global fashion scene.

The challenge right now for the stars, who have followed suit after what Heart has been doing, is to get creative in what fashion content they put out and how they can rise above in the sea of beautiful and fashionable people who have been doing it for decades already.

More than the fashion show, these stars represent the Philippine entertainment industry. Now, who do you want to see next during the fashion weeks?