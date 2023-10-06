Darren drops Espanto from showbiz name

MANILA, Philippines — From now on, singer Darren Espanto will just be known simply as Darren.

Darren’s move to change his name came in time with his first acting role in a series made available for online streaming, “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

In the new ABS-CBN and Netflix series top-billed by “New Gen” love team DonBelle, Darren plays as Stephen Tanhueco, the best friend of Belle’s character, Caroline, who hails from a wealthy Chinese family in the story.

At the series’ press conference early this week, Darren said his decision to drop his surname goes with the kind of branding he is eyeing for the moment.

While he is not closing doors to use his surname again as public name in the future, he said, “for now, Darren na lang muna.”

Darren’s name change seems to be working well as his dance challenge for his latest single “Bibitaw Na” has already spawned over 1.3 million views on TikTok two weeks after the song’s release. His rumored girlfriend and ABS-CBN Ball 2023 date Cassy Legaspi is among the celebrities who have taken on the challenge.

Darren first rose to fame with his surname when he emerged as the youngest finalist of the Canadian reality TV show “The Next Star.” His singing career flourished after winning second in “The Voice Kids.”

He first debuted as an actor in the 2018 drama film “The Hows of Us,” and played as himself as the wedding singer in the 2022 ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”