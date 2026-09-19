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Entertainment

Janine Gutierrez leads Netflix horror-mystery series 'Balaraw'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 19, 2026 | 3:47pm
Janine Gutierrez leads Netflix horror-mystery series 'Balaraw'
Janine Gutierrez in "Balaraw."
Netflix Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez responds to mysterious calls and finds herself on the titular island in "Balaraw," an upcoming horror series on streaming platform Netflix.

The show, which also goes by "Balaraw: Blood Island," is one of the few Filipino original projects greenlit by Netflix to come out this year.

A one-minute teaser for the series begins with the voice of Agot Isidro's character asking Janine's Sabina if she is not worried about still dreaming of the mysterious island.

Dark clips of the island, its trees, cave drawings, and strange inhabitants are shown, including a voice that goes "Nagpapasalamat kami at may makakasama kaming bago dito sa isla."

Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta, Ronnie Lazaro, and Nonie Buencamino all appear in the teaser, with Teroy Guzman and Archi Adamos also featuring in the Rae Red project.

"Makakaalis ka ng Balaraw, hindi mo lang matatakasan," the same voice taunts followed by the camera tilting to show Janine's Sabina laying on the island's shoreline and a final threat before the title card.

"Balaraw" begins streaming on Netflix this October 29, just in time for Halloween. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

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JANINE GUTIERREZ

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