Bianca Umali, Julia Barretto want another collab after 'Always Mine, Never Yours'

MANILA, Philippines — A first-time feature collaboration between Julia Barretto and Bianca Umali has two actresses wanting to work again once the right material comes along.

Cathy Garcia-Sampana's "Always Mine, Never Yours" marks Bianca's debut in a Star Magic film. Headlining the movie are Julia and her perennial onscreen partner Joshua Garcia.

During the media conference for the film last September 18 in Taguig, Bianca recalled how she reacted upon being approached a role in the film.

"My first reaction honestly, my breath stopped for a while when it was initially offered," the actress-host said, noting all the milestones working on the movie would mark.

Bianca particularly praised the material written by Vanessa R. Valdez, with the help of Olivia Lamasan and Trishtan Perez.

"Kung paano sinulat [character ko]... is the ultimate reason why I know [my character] came into my life at the right time, at the right phase of who I am in real life," Bianca added, careful not to give too much away, "And why I know she is also a representation of kung anong klaseng pagmamahal yung paninindigan."

Julia and Bianca had previously worked together as models for a shampoo brand which is where their professional relationship began, leading to excitement upon setting foot on the "Always Mine, Never Yours" set.

Bianca also shared having the same star sign, Pisces, as Julia (both were born in early March) hence why they understand each other's moods.

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"If the right project comes, I mean, why not?" Bianca said on the prospect of working with Julia again. "It's a good conversation in time to have this kind of expansion in everyone's careers, everyone is in the collaboration era."

The actress-host also praised Julia as a great actress and the anticipation of doing more scenes with her.

Reciprocation

Julia revealed that Bianca's character Gaea mostly shares scenes with Joshua's Apollo in "Always Yours, Never Mine" and really only has one intimate scene with her Luna.

Still, the actress recalled telling Valdez the sequence between Luna and Gaea was her favorite scene in the entire movie.

"I think coming together and having the conversation in that scene was so moving," Julia shared. "I'm excited for a lot of other women to see and resonate with it."

She mirrored Bianca's praise by calling the latter "a breath of fresh air" on set and doing a good job with her character.

Julia quipped that she and Bianca's looks were ready to be paired for another project, commending the new haircut Bianca got. "It's a material we'll wait for, at the right time, but game!" the actress ended.

"Always Mine, Never Yours" also starring Joy Barcoma, Karen Reyes, Bob Jbeili, Migs Almendras, and Chanda Romero premieres in Philippine cinemas this September 30.

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