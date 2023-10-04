^

The Budgetarian

Darren Espanto proud of Cassy Legaspi's 'biggest pundar,' teases relationship progress

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 9:08am
Darren Espanto proud of Cassy Legaspi's 'biggest pundar,' teases relationship progress
Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto had much words of praise for his 2023 ABS-CBN Ball date Cassy Legaspi, their actual relationship status still up in the air as they continue to enjoy each other's company.

During the ball's red carpet last September 30, Darren and Cassy were both asked how they would define their relationship with one another.

"Relationship? Wala kaming ganu'n!" joked Darren, laughing and shaking hands with Cassy. "Colleagues lang, dito lang kami nag-meet."

Darren did offer a somewhat serious answer, "Through the years that I've known Cass, mas nakikilala natin ang isa't isa. We didn't imagine that one day we'd be able to travel. Mas nakikilala natin 'yung isa't isa as days go by really, kasi you never [really] know someone... I feel like it's just still happening — keep learning about someone every day."

The two were pressed further by being asked if they were at the courtship stage, which had Cassy turning away with a smile, "Ligawan na ba? Ewan ko sa kanya! Paano mo ba malalaman 'yun?"

Related: Valentine’s at ABS-CBN Ball 2023: Controversial, viral couples walk red carpet together

"I don't know how to explain... happy kami ngayon eh, with what we are now. We're very special to each other. You keep smiling!" Cassy said, this time Darren turning in laughter.

Darren and Cassy were both wearing outfits by Francis Libiran and accessories from BVLGARI — Cassy additionally was wearing shoes by Versace — however, the two did not inform one other they'd be wearing a Libiran.

After exchanging comments on each other's outfits, Cassy shared to Philstar.com that the BVLGARI accessories were all hers and not borrowed from mom Carmina Villaroel-Legaspi, "I guess so [kaya ko mag-pundar on my own]!"

Philstar.com additionally asked what Cassy's biggest "pundar" (investment) was to date, but when she was drawing a blank, Darren stepped in to proudly say, "'Wag niyong tanungin [biggest pundar niya] baka magulat kayo."

Darren ended with some simple fashion tips for men to style their outfits even if it's just a casual get-up and to scroll on Instagram to look for color palettes that match one's taste.

RELATED: KD Estrada shares Christmas wish for Alexa Ilacad at ABS-CBN Ball debut

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN BALL

CASSY LEGASPI

DARREN ESPANTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Ipon' for iPhone: Average Filipino needs 80 working days to buy iPhone 15
September 16, 2023 - 3:17pm

'Ipon' for iPhone: Average Filipino needs 80 working days to buy iPhone 15

By Kristofer Purnell | September 16, 2023 - 3:17pm
The average-earning Filipino will have to work for 80 days to be able to purchase the newest iPhone model, the iPhone 15,...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
A millennial asks how to avoid being envious
August 23, 2023 - 8:00am

A millennial asks how to avoid being envious

By Rose Fres Fausto | August 23, 2023 - 8:00am
While no one wants to admit being envious of others, we have all been there!
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Ego depletion and your life choices
August 16, 2023 - 8:19am

Ego depletion and your life choices

By Rose Fres Fausto | August 16, 2023 - 8:19am
Are you a disciplined person who can save and invest regularly?
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Romance and finance
August 9, 2023 - 7:00am

Romance and finance

By Rose Fres Fausto | August 9, 2023 - 7:00am
What’s love got to do with it?
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Availability heuristic, closet and retirement
August 2, 2023 - 7:00am

Availability heuristic, closet and retirement

By Rose Fres Fausto | August 2, 2023 - 7:00am
“Wala akong masuot!” That’s a common thought that usually enters our mind when we’re trying to figure...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Is home ownership overrated?
July 26, 2023 - 7:00am

Is home ownership overrated?

By Rose Fres Fausto | July 26, 2023 - 7:00am
What is your take on this?
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with