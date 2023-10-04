Darren Espanto proud of Cassy Legaspi's 'biggest pundar,' teases relationship progress

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto had much words of praise for his 2023 ABS-CBN Ball date Cassy Legaspi, their actual relationship status still up in the air as they continue to enjoy each other's company.

During the ball's red carpet last September 30, Darren and Cassy were both asked how they would define their relationship with one another.

"Relationship? Wala kaming ganu'n!" joked Darren, laughing and shaking hands with Cassy. "Colleagues lang, dito lang kami nag-meet."

Darren did offer a somewhat serious answer, "Through the years that I've known Cass, mas nakikilala natin ang isa't isa. We didn't imagine that one day we'd be able to travel. Mas nakikilala natin 'yung isa't isa as days go by really, kasi you never [really] know someone... I feel like it's just still happening — keep learning about someone every day."

The two were pressed further by being asked if they were at the courtship stage, which had Cassy turning away with a smile, "Ligawan na ba? Ewan ko sa kanya! Paano mo ba malalaman 'yun?"

"I don't know how to explain... happy kami ngayon eh, with what we are now. We're very special to each other. You keep smiling!" Cassy said, this time Darren turning in laughter.

Darren and Cassy were both wearing outfits by Francis Libiran and accessories from BVLGARI — Cassy additionally was wearing shoes by Versace — however, the two did not inform one other they'd be wearing a Libiran.

After exchanging comments on each other's outfits, Cassy shared to Philstar.com that the BVLGARI accessories were all hers and not borrowed from mom Carmina Villaroel-Legaspi, "I guess so [kaya ko mag-pundar on my own]!"

Philstar.com additionally asked what Cassy's biggest "pundar" (investment) was to date, but when she was drawing a blank, Darren stepped in to proudly say, "'Wag niyong tanungin [biggest pundar niya] baka magulat kayo."

Darren ended with some simple fashion tips for men to style their outfits even if it's just a casual get-up and to scroll on Instagram to look for color palettes that match one's taste.

