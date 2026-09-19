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Entertainment

Lawyer Ed Chico sets pre-Christmas comedy show

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 19, 2026 | 3:49pm
Lawyer Ed Chico sets pre-Christmas comedy show
Lawyer and stand-up comedian Edward Chico
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Political humor and jokes just deemed legal take center stage in the upcoming "Laugh Control" comedy show of lawyer and stand-up comedian Edward "Ed" Chico.

The pre-Christmas show happening on December 17 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater will feature "unimpeachable" from the attorney's line of work spanning politics and current affairs, all in his own self-depcrating manner.

Chico has made a name for himself in the comedy blending his legal background with the stand-up scene, often digging at the absurd realities of Philippine society and governance and reflecting at his upbringing and experience in the courtoom.

"Sa comedy in general, pag gusto mo magpatawa, madali," the lawyer-comedian previously said. "Pero if you want to make a statement, you want to get across certain points, mahirap siya i-combine. Kailangan mo ng discipline para gawing nakakatawa."

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Chico had graduated valedictorian in elementary and high school before obtaining his journalism degree from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

He worked while in college and in Ateneo Law school, finishing the latter's Juris Doctor program in four years while being the late Miriam Defensor-Santiago's Chief Legislative Officer, assistant editor for the central bank, and a radio anchor.

The attorney continues to host radio shows alongside his practice as law firm partner, bar reviewer, consultant to government agencies and private corporations, and professor of civil and commercial law review.

Tickets to Chico's "Laugh Control" will be available beginning September 30 at noon via the Ticket2Me website.

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