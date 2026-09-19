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Entertainment

Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reflect on respect, gratitude in past relationship

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 19, 2026 | 12:59pm
Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reflect on respect, gratitude in past relationship
Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia
Star Magic

MANILA, Philippines — Former reel- and real-life couple Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia looked back at their working and romantic relationship which now turns a decade old.

The two are reuniting to headline Cathy Garcia-Sampana's "Always Yours, Never Mine," their eighth collaboration together and first since 2024's "Un/Happy For You."

Julia and Joshua first worked together in 2016's "Vince & Kath & James" and began dating a year later, ending their relationship in 2019 after three films and a series together.

Post-split, the tandem fondly called JoshLia starred in apocalypse film "Block Z" and the music video of Moira dela Torre's "Paubaya."

The media conference for "Always Yours, Never Mine" was held last September 18 in a Taguig cinema where host Robi Domingo asked them both what it takes to maintain mutual respect and peace with someone across different chapters of life, a theme applicable to the film and their own lives.

Joshua began by saying acceptance is needed alongside respect for the other person, "Siyempre you have to accept that people grow... you have to respect kung nasaang estado ka ng buhay ngayon."

He added that applying such would be a big help to improving the relationship in its current state, something Julia agreed with.

The actress, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for what was shared together, noting how she and Joshua have been in each other's lives for a decade now.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista, John Prats set movie reunion after two decades

"There's something bigger than just what had transpired in the past," Julia continued. "For me Josh is more than a screen partner, there's something so profound in having shared so many milestones so much together."

Having been through so much together allows her and Joshua to come back to doing what they both love, which is acting, noting they enjoy doing opposite one another.

"I'm lucky that I have that kind of partnership and friendship in my lifetime. I'm just so grateful for everything that we've shared — the hard work, teamwork, efforts, good and bad times. Gratitude, above all else, is the one that's going to keep the respect going," Julia ended.

Robi then asked the two actors what title they'd give their encompassing relationship and Joshua jokingly borrowed from their upcoming film to say " Always Yours, Never Mind."

Julia similarly quipped by answering "Once Yours" before asking for help from their co-star Joy Barcoma — making her full acting debut — for assistance.

The former beauty queen admittedly could not give a proper answer, answering with a laugh "Ruin the Friendship," which is the title of a Taylor Swift.

"Always Yours, Never Mine" also starring Bianca Umali, Karen Reyes, Bob Jbeili, Migs Almendras, and Chanda Romero premieres in Philippine cinemas this September 30.

RELATED: Moira denies being third party in Sam Milby, Catriona Gray breakup

JOSHLIA

JOSHUA GARCIA

JOY BARCOMA

JULIA BARRETTO

ROBI DOMINGO
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