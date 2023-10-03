^

Enchong Dee Hollywood-bound, reveals new international project

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 1:52pm
Enchong Dee at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Enchong Dee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee revealed that he will do an international project next year. 

In an interview with Philstar.com at the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday, Enchong said he can’t share details about the project but he’s excited.  

“I don't want to say anything but come January I'll be doing a very exciting (an international project),” Enchong said. 

“I'm praying. I don't want to say anything right now but I'm praying that it would turn out very nice,” he added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enchong Dee (@mr_enchongdee)

When asked if he's doing out-of-the-box roles, Enchong said, "Always."

"'Yon din ang pinagdadasal ko now na I want to keep doing off-beat roles and movies I can cater to the audience abroad and not only here in the Philippines,” he added.  

Enchong said that he would grab an opportunity to go to Hollywood and beyond with his acting. 

“Kapag nangyari siya I will grab the opportunity but right now I just found out one project and sana manganak siya nang manganak,” he said.  

“Any genre. As long as I can respresent the country in such a way that maganda. Minsan kailangan natin 'yon sa bansa natin e. Good news naman," he added. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: LOOK: Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee in 'GomBurZa' first images

