Nash Aguas, Mika dela Cruz reveal breakup before wedding

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Newly married celebrity couple Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz revealed that they broke up for six months after six years of relationship before tying the knot.

In their recent interview with Bernadette Sembrano, the couple said that they didn't tell their family and close friends about the breakup.

"We dealt with the pain kay Lord lang po talaga. Even sa sister ko [Angelika dela Cruz], hindi po ako nagpakita sa kanya na umiiyak ako. I was just saying na, 'I'm okay, everything is okay'," Mika said.

"We were dealing with it separately kay God talaga. Every time I feel na heavy or crying talaga, it's just me and Him po. Wala po talagang nakakaalam, even our friends," she added.

Mika revealed the reason behind their breakup.

"Kasi nu'ng time na 'yon, mula pa noong pandemic, that was namatay 'yung dad ko. Tapos lumabas lahat ng health conditions ko po.

"Siyempre it's heavy on me financially rin. Kasi, I had to leave work kasi autoimmune disease, hindi na rin pwedeng magpuyat," she said.

"Siyempre the weight gain, being conscious with yourself. I went through a lot din. Lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin na ang tagal na niya akong hindi nakikita na masaya.

"Feeling ko lahat tinanggal sa akin — trabaho, tapos I had to leave school din po because 'yung memory problems ko, I cannot grasp any information, any takeaway, as in mental block po.

"And then, may times po na nagkakatalo pa kami, 'O, sige,' sabi ko, 'baka ayaw mo na sa akin or baka pagod ka na.'

"Kasi I know na he did everything po talaga. Tapos nalaman ko na nagdasal siya. And then, after three days, sa akin na nanggaling [na makikipaghiwalay na ako].

"Pero alam niyo po 'yung I tried saying it lang, hindi ko naman inakala na it would happen."

For his part, Nash said that he turned to God when their problem came.

"Answered prayer kasi siya for me, yes. Kung hindi ako nag-pray, for sure, aayusin namin agad 'yon. Pero kasi may ibang guidance, e. Kaya noong time na 'yon, ginive-up ko na, sabi ko, 'Lord, I've been trying to rely on my own wisdom.' E, walang nangyayari, ilang years na.

"So that was the first moment na sabi ko, 'Ikaw na [Lord].' Ayun nga ang nangyari, [nakipag-break si Mika].

"Masakit siya. Obviously, yung desires ng heart ko, against talaga Siya. Pero alam kong will ni Lord, may peace."

Nash and Mika have taken their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in Tagaytay last month. — Video from Bernadette Sembrano YouTube channel

