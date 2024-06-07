'Parang ang taas niya': Sanya Lopez shares 1st impression on Xian Lim

MANILA, Philippines — Sanya Lopez has proven that first impressions could be wrong, revealing co-star Xian Lim as the first to break the wall between them.

The "Encantadia" star said that Xian was the first to establish connection with her and her female co-stars in their upcoming suspense thriller "Playtime," out in local cinemas on June 12.

"First time namin nagkita, storycon (story conference) pa lang, ang first impression ko talaga sa kanya, parang hindi ko talaga siya makaka-usap, parang ang taas-taas ni Xian Lim, bukod sa height," Sanya said.

Xian, Sanya and their co-stars Coleen Garcia and Faye Lorenzo with their director Mark Reyes attended the press conference for their film in Quezon City.

Turning serious while seated beside Xian, the actress explained.

"Pero in fairness talaga sa kanya, binasag niya 'yung wall sa amin para magkaroon kami ng connection. Kumbaga pag-usapan namin agad ang pwede naming pag-usapan para maka-help dito sa pelikulang ito.

"Kaya I'm happy na etong grupo na ito ang nakasama ko kasi solid sila," said Sanya.

Although the actress comes across as a bit sensual and sexy in the early years of her career, Sanya has built an image by playing empowered women on TV in the past years.

She played one of the powerful Sang'gres and is set to play the same role on the upcoming fantasy series "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre." Sanya also played an empowered nanny turned the country's first lady on the shows "First Yaya" and "First Lady."

These roles made director Mark apprehensive in asking the actress to do sexy scenes for the movie.

"The way I see Sanya, she's my baby. She grew up with me starting from 'The Half Sisters.' And then in one scene, she has to strip. 'Yung ganun. Natatakot ako kasi you know she's the 'First Lady' of GMA and then am gonna do this to her. That was the tight room I was walking on," explained the director.

Sanya, on the other hand, put her trust on her director, who also directed her on 2016's "Encantadia."

"Laking Direk Mark ako. Totoo 'yun. 'Half Sisters' pa lang, 'Encantadia' pa lang kung saan ako nagsimula, andiyan na si Direk Mark para i-guide ako. Kaya nu'ng nalaman ko na siya talaga ang magdi-direk nito, 100% nandun ako. Committed talaga ako agad kasi si Direk Mark 'yun," the actress said. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: 'Playtime' with past relationships? Xian Lim, Sanya Lopez answer