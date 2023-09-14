^

Crisha Uy still single after controversial breakup with Joem Bascon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 1:43pm
MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Crisha Uy revealed that she tried dating but stopped when she felt that she did not see herself spending a long time with the guy.  

Four years after her controversial breakup with actor Joem Bascon, Crisha told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at the opening of the Merrell Gateway branch that she has discovered a lot about herself in the years she has been single. 

“I feel better. Ngayon ko lang na-embrace 'yung single life dahil ilang years din ako in a relationship. Marami akong na-discover sa sarili ko na kaya ko palang mag-desisyon mag-isa,” she said.  

“Actually wala ngayon pero siyemre nag-date ako. Wala akong dine-date ngayon pero nag-date ako nong past few years pero hindi ko nakikita 'yung sarili ko sa taong 'yon habang buhay. So, bakit pa kailangan patagalin? Kasi gusto kong mag-boyfriend na siya na ‘yong makakasama ko habang buhay,” she said. 

When asked how she moved on from the failed relationship, Crisha said, “Actually nag-enjoy lang ako sa buhay ko. Siyempre nong umpisa naiyak ka, ganyan, nag-pray, go with family and friends at share mo 'yung feelings mo para mawala tapos habang tumatagal nakalimutan ko na. Alam mo 'yung parang kwento na lang siya. Next chapter na kasi e so parang anong next. I feel good kasi may freedom 'yung feeling talaga.” 

She also gave advice on how to move on from a long and failed relationship.

“I-enjoy mo lang 'yung life. Naisip ko din na siguro hindi mo na patagalin kung nakikita mo na na hindi kayo para sa isa’t isa, 'wag mo nang patagalin. You can live alone naman. You have to listen to your intuition,” she said. 

On her vlog last 2021, the content creator admitted that she already had a hunch that Joem and Meryll Soriano were back together but still gave them the benefit of the doubt.

“Kasi I gave them benefit of the doubt eh before pero iyon nga, sampal pala sa mukha nu'ng nakita ko iyon. Sampal sa mukha na tama pala ang hinala ko. Na ‘Finally, girl! Confirmed,’ ganun, ganun iyong feeling,” she said.

Crisha revealed that she and Joem planned to get married and even have their own kids.

“We were planning to get married. I thank God na hindi natuloy iyon kasi we are not really meant to be,” she said.  

Crisha was one of the attendees at Merrell’s new concept store on the ground floor of Gateway Mall in Quezon City. The new store features the brand’s signature footwear, including their Moab line which has sold 28 million pairs worldwide and their fan-favorite clog, the Hydro Moc.

The brand’s passion for the outdoors is evident in its clean and organic design with nature-inspired elements and textures. The new store carries a wide array of footwear, apparel and accessories.

Outdoor enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike can explore the selection of performance hikers like Merrell’s signature Moabs and streetwear-ready shoes like the Hydro Moc, Hydro Runne  and the newly released Hut Ultra sandal collection. There are also trail runners, after-sport shoes and sandals.

