KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Joem Bascon's ex-girlfriend reveals wedding plans before baby with Meryll Soriano
Joem Bascon with his baby with Meryll Soriano
Meryll Soriano via Instagram

Joem Bascon's ex-girlfriend reveals wedding plans before baby with Meryll Soriano

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 7:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube vlogger Crisha Uy, Joem Bascon’s former girlfriend for eight years, reacted on the recent news on the actor having a baby with Meryll Soriano.

In her latest video on her YouTube channel, Crisha said she decided to speak about it because she’s receiving messages and inquiries about it.

She revealed that she remembered all of her heartaches when she read an article regarding Joem and Meryll having a baby.

“When I was reading the article iyong naramdaman ko that day was nagalit ako. Nagalit ako kasi bumalik iyong feelings ko na I was betrayed all over again,” she said.

“Iba pala iyong feeling na nakita mo versus kinuwento or tsinika lang sa iyo,” she added.

The YouTube content creator admitted that she already had a hunch that Joem and Meryll came back together last year, but still gave them the benefit of the doubt.

“Kasi I gave them benefit of the doubt eh before pero iyon nga, sampal pala sa mukha nu'ng nakita ko iyon. Sampal sa mukha na tama pala ang hinala ko. Na ‘Finally, girl! Confirmed,’ ganun, ganun iyong feeling,” she said.

Crisha diclosed that she and Joem planned to get married and even have their own kids.

“We were planning to get married. I thank God na hindi natuloy iyon kasi we are not really meant to be,” she said.

JOEM BASCON MERYLL SORIANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings
TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
TV5 shows "Sunday Noontime Live," "I Got You" and "Sunday Kada" broadcast their final episode yesterday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson slammed for &lsquo;galawan&rsquo; comment on Diego Loyzaga&rsquo;s post
Gerald Anderson slammed for ‘galawan’ comment on Diego Loyzaga’s post
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gerald Anderson was bashed for his comment on fellow actor Diego Loyzaga’s post about the latter’s surprise date...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ex-partner slams Jomari Yllana for alleged lack of support to his children 'sweating in the dark'
Ex-partner slams Jomari Yllana for alleged lack of support to his children 'sweating in the dark'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor-turned-politician Jomari Yllana was called out by his former partner for failing to pay their electricity bills that...
Entertainment
fbfb
No way but up for SB19 as brand endorsers
No way but up for SB19 as brand endorsers
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 hours ago
Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19 keeps on reaping awards and rewards.
Entertainment
fbfb
Jane De Leon is Coco Martin's new nemesis in 'Probinsyano'
Jane De Leon is Coco Martin's new nemesis in 'Probinsyano'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Is Darna going against Cardo Dalisay?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was &lsquo;scared&rsquo; of our TV5&nbsp;show
Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was ‘scared’ of our TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
"Maybe we can do something there at Channel 5. Might be fun going up against ABS-CBN!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Jomari Yllana reacts to ex-partner's accusation over child support, unpaid electric bill
Jomari Yllana reacts to ex-partner's accusation over child support, unpaid electric bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actor-turned-politician Jomari Yllana broke his silence about allegedly not giving enough support for his former partner’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza reach milestones in 'Hoy, Love You!'
Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza reach milestones in 'Hoy, Love You!'
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
KarJon said they look forward to growing individually and mutually as actors.
Entertainment
fbfb
Overexposed?&nbsp;Raffy Tulfo reacts
Overexposed? Raffy Tulfo reacts
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 7 hours ago
Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo a.k.a. "Hari ng Public Service" is a certified multimedia celebrity.  
Entertainment
fbfb
Danita feels at home in a villainess role
Danita feels at home in a villainess role
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
The last time I looked, I saw Danita Paner in a flaming-red dress lurking at every corner of the big house, her eyes burning...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with