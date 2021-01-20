Joem Bascon's ex-girlfriend reveals wedding plans before baby with Meryll Soriano

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube vlogger Crisha Uy, Joem Bascon’s former girlfriend for eight years, reacted on the recent news on the actor having a baby with Meryll Soriano.

In her latest video on her YouTube channel, Crisha said she decided to speak about it because she’s receiving messages and inquiries about it.

She revealed that she remembered all of her heartaches when she read an article regarding Joem and Meryll having a baby.

“When I was reading the article iyong naramdaman ko that day was nagalit ako. Nagalit ako kasi bumalik iyong feelings ko na I was betrayed all over again,” she said.

“Iba pala iyong feeling na nakita mo versus kinuwento or tsinika lang sa iyo,” she added.

The YouTube content creator admitted that she already had a hunch that Joem and Meryll came back together last year, but still gave them the benefit of the doubt.

“Kasi I gave them benefit of the doubt eh before pero iyon nga, sampal pala sa mukha nu'ng nakita ko iyon. Sampal sa mukha na tama pala ang hinala ko. Na ‘Finally, girl! Confirmed,’ ganun, ganun iyong feeling,” she said.

Crisha diclosed that she and Joem planned to get married and even have their own kids.

“We were planning to get married. I thank God na hindi natuloy iyon kasi we are not really meant to be,” she said.