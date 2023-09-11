^

Andrea Brillantes, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla: 'Senior High' seasoned young stars

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 8:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Putting former child stars Andrea Brillantes, Xyriel Manabat and Zaijian Jaranilla in a dramatic thriller is like putting together a dream team of acting talents for young stars. 

The three are currently starring in the nightly series "Senior High" airing on ABS-CBN's multiple platforms. 

In as much as it strikes viewers as inspired by notable Western series, such as HBO's "Euphoria" and Spain's "Elite," the recently premiered show puts in the requisite Filipino family drama/dynamics, but with the safeguard of the tried-and-tested stars such as Andrea, Xyriel and Zaijian. 

Andrea, Xyriel and Zaijian have proven that they can carry shows on their own. 

Xyriel and Zaijian became household names when they starred in family- and faith-oriented shows. 

Xyriel was not intimidated by Coney Reyes as she played their body-switch roles about second chances and faith in the 2011 drama "100 Days to Heaven." 

Zaijian also starred in an inspirational drama that made the catchprase "Bro" popular among the young kids and believe in faith and the higher power in the 2009 drama "May Bukas Pa." 

Andrea has proven that she can get over that awkward, uncertain transition from child star to teen star. 

Like many notable child stars in ABS-CBN such as Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes, Andrea also joined the merry kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit." Like her ates, she also successfully transitioned to teeny bopper roles until she found herself as a household name anew as Marga in the hit afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto," which was remade in Indonesia in 2020. 

In addition to the three, there are Kyle Echarri and JK Labajo, who have proven that apart from singing, they can also act. 

JK was part of the pioneering batch of "The Voice Kids Philippines," while Kyle joined its second season. 

While the two have released their own music, they have also tried acting. 

Now, all five young, talented stars are among the star-studded cast that includes a powerhouse of seasoned actors that include Sylvia Sanchez, Baron Geisler Mon Confiado, Desiree del Valle, and Angel Aquino, the latter actress fresh from the success of "Dirty Linen." 

For Andrea, it is more than luck that has sustained her star in an otherwise cutthroat world like show business. 

"First of all, thank you so much for calling me lucky, but, I don't think I'm lucky 'cause I think I've earned this spot also after working for more than a decade," said the actress at their show's recent press conference in Trinoma Mall, Quezon City.  

"But thank you so much. Thank you so much," the actress expressed her gratitude. 

