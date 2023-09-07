^

Entertainment

WATCH: Why Sylvia Sanchez took mysterious security guard role in 'Senior High'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 8:47am

MANILA, Philippines — After two years, Sylvia Sanchez returns to the small screen with a role that made people wonder why she accepted it. 

The award-winning actress is currently playing a security guard in the teen thriller "Senior High." 

Sylvia said no one should belittle the seemingly minor role because there is more to her story than just the security guard who witnesses a student plunging to her death while inside school premises. 

"Security guard siya pero 'wag lang siyang sinasabihang 'Security guard lang.' Kasi ang security guard na 'yun, 'pag pumutok, tatahimik lahat," Sylvia said. 

She and the rest of the cast faced the press after the advanced screening of "Senior High" last August 28 in Trinoma Mall, Quezon City. 

"Senior High" is a star-studded cast of young and seasoned stars. It tells the story of twins, Sky and Luna (played by Andrea Brillantes), and how their intertwined fates while attending the prestigious school, Northford High, will affect their lives and their parent's complicated history. 

"Malaki 'yung role na 'yun," stressed the actress. 

To look the part, she asked her director, Onat Diaz, to direct her character. She said she needed Lydia to command respect as a figure of authority in school.  

Sylvia said she intentionally took a break for two years after starring in the 2021 religious family drama "Huwag Kang Mangamba" (HKM). For her comeback project "Senior High," she is reunited with Andrea and Kyle Echarri. 

"Years ako nagpahinga. May mga offers naman na dumating. Tinanggihan ko kasi pare-pare-pareho na nanay. Gusto ko naman din ma-break 'yung ganon, na maiba 'yung role ko. 

"So after two years, eto, dumating itong role na ito, si Lydia, na security guard. Tinanggap ko nang walang pag-aalinlangan kasi, again, after HKM, pinagkatiwalaan ako ng Dreamscape ng panibagong, magandang role," she added. 

"Senior High" also stars Angel Aquino, Mon Confiado, Desiree del Valle, JK Labajo, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Elijah Canlas and Mon Baron Geisler. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED:  WATCH: Andrea Brillantes on acting as daughter of 'girl crush' Angel Aquino

vuukle comment

SYLVIA SANCHEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-lovers Gerald Anderson, Maja Salvador meet at FIBA World Cup courtside

Ex-lovers Gerald Anderson, Maja Salvador meet at FIBA World Cup courtside

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Ex-lovers Maja Salvador and Gerald Anderson were reunited in watching the FIBA World Cup 2023. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Baby Enriquez shares husband Mike Enriquez's real cause of death

Baby Enriquez shares husband Mike Enriquez's real cause of death

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Mike Enriquez's wife Lizabeth "Baby" Yumping-Enriquez revealed that the veteran broadcaster really fought for his life.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-dubbed Reborn Rich set to release this month on Viu
brandSpace

Filipino-dubbed Reborn Rich set to release this month on Viu

22 hours ago
Viu Original Korean drama starring Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Bin will finally get its Filipino-dubbed version...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake Ejercito's West Philippine Sea tweet goes viral

Jake Ejercito's West Philippine Sea tweet goes viral

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Actor Jake Ejercito's post on individuals wearing "West Philippine Sea" shirts but "as still as the grave between 2016-2022"...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB suspends 'It&rsquo;s Showtime!' for 12 days
play

MTRCB suspends 'It’s Showtime!' for 12 days

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board on Monday said that it is suspending "It's Showtime" for 12 airing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Liza Soberano proud of Enrique Gil's showbiz comeback

Liza Soberano proud of Enrique Gil's showbiz comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Actress Liza Soberano admitted that she and boyfriend Enrique Gil seldom spend time with each other. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'We continue to listen': Slater Young defends controversial terraces project

'We continue to listen': Slater Young defends controversial terraces project

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Content creator and civil engineer Slater Young stands by his planned real estate project in Cebu City, which has drawn flak...
Entertainment
fbtw
Famed French newspaper calls Blackpink concert 'worst of the summer'

Famed French newspaper calls Blackpink concert 'worst of the summer'

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The long-running acclaimed French newspaper Le Parisien has called K-pop girl group Blackpink's recent concert in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rent' returning to Philippine stage next year

'Rent' returning to Philippine stage next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Following the successful run of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!," 9 Works Theatrical is set to restage Jonathan Larson's even more popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with