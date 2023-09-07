WATCH: Why Sylvia Sanchez took mysterious security guard role in 'Senior High'

MANILA, Philippines — After two years, Sylvia Sanchez returns to the small screen with a role that made people wonder why she accepted it.

The award-winning actress is currently playing a security guard in the teen thriller "Senior High."

Sylvia said no one should belittle the seemingly minor role because there is more to her story than just the security guard who witnesses a student plunging to her death while inside school premises.

"Security guard siya pero 'wag lang siyang sinasabihang 'Security guard lang.' Kasi ang security guard na 'yun, 'pag pumutok, tatahimik lahat," Sylvia said.

She and the rest of the cast faced the press after the advanced screening of "Senior High" last August 28 in Trinoma Mall, Quezon City.

"Senior High" is a star-studded cast of young and seasoned stars. It tells the story of twins, Sky and Luna (played by Andrea Brillantes), and how their intertwined fates while attending the prestigious school, Northford High, will affect their lives and their parent's complicated history.

"Malaki 'yung role na 'yun," stressed the actress.

To look the part, she asked her director, Onat Diaz, to direct her character. She said she needed Lydia to command respect as a figure of authority in school.

Sylvia said she intentionally took a break for two years after starring in the 2021 religious family drama "Huwag Kang Mangamba" (HKM). For her comeback project "Senior High," she is reunited with Andrea and Kyle Echarri.

"Years ako nagpahinga. May mga offers naman na dumating. Tinanggihan ko kasi pare-pare-pareho na nanay. Gusto ko naman din ma-break 'yung ganon, na maiba 'yung role ko.

"So after two years, eto, dumating itong role na ito, si Lydia, na security guard. Tinanggap ko nang walang pag-aalinlangan kasi, again, after HKM, pinagkatiwalaan ako ng Dreamscape ng panibagong, magandang role," she added.

"Senior High" also stars Angel Aquino, Mon Confiado, Desiree del Valle, JK Labajo, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Elijah Canlas and Mon Baron Geisler. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

