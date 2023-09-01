WATCH: Andrea Brillantes on acting as daughter of 'girl crush' Angel Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes revealed that she finds it weird to act as the daughter to her "crush" Angel Aquino.

The model-turned-actress, meanwhile, shared that she is intimidated by Andrea who leads their recently premiered teen thriller show "Senior High."

"Sobrang saya ko po na naka-trabaho ko si Ms. A (Angel). Sobrang bait po ni Ms. A at saka medyo weird kasi, actually, crush ko po si Ms. A e," confessed Andrea, drawing an audible reaction from her co-stars and the crowd at last Sunday's screening and press conference in Trinoma Mall.

The young actress continued to explain why she found it difficult to act with the beautiful morena model-actress. They share many scenes together as Angel plays her mother, Tanya, while Andrea portrays the dual role of twins, Sky and Luna.

Apart from the difficulty, Andrea heaped praises for Angel for the latter's beauty and acting abilities.

"Crush ko siya, e, tapos nanay ko siya dito. Tapos kelangan ko mainis sa kanya. Medyo mahirap lang po 'yon on my end pero napakagaling mo ni Ms. A at saka sobrang totoo siyang tao. Masarap po siyang kakwentuhan and very supportive po si Ms. A. Sobra po.

"Kalog din siya. Nasasakyan niya po 'yung kabaliwan ko sa taping kaya thank you so much po, Ms. A. At ang ganda-ganda niya. Hala. Eto na naman ako. Of course, it's an honor po talaga na maka-eksena ang isang Miss Angel Aquino," Andrea said.

Angel intimidated

While her co-star is starstruck with her, Angel said she is actually intimidated by Andrea.

"Ako 'yung intimidated sa kanya. Sobra. I guess... Kasi napanood ko na mga materials niya noon pa. Bata pa lang siya, napapanood ko na siya... I've seen her works and I know how good she is," Angel admitted.

Just like Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes, Andrea also started in the gag show "Goin' Bulilit" back in 2010. From then on, she starred in other shows as a young child and eventually was the titular lead of the family drama "Annaliza" in 2013. She played Marga, the spoiled rich high school girl in the afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto," which was aired from 2018 to 2020.



"Natatakot lang ako kasi hindi ko alam kung swak kami ng proseso. So I was kind of excited and also scared working with her kasi I was hoping sana umpisa pa lang, sana mag-gel kami agad. And thankfully, I'm so relieved kasi ang sarap niya ka-eksena," Angel said.

She recalled one scene where she was having a hard time getting into her role. Andrea supported her and Angel was able to play her character.

"Meron akong eksena. Unang araw pa lang namin, ang hirap ng mga eksena. Merong isa na sobrang intense. I was crying. She was crying. I was having a hard time getting there and she just held my hand and looked at me. And 'yun, she connected with me and after that, everything just flowed between us," Angel revealed.

Andrea again commended Angel's patience and professionalism as the latter plays a tattoo artist with her limbs inked in almost a full sleeve.

"Sobrang layo talaga, physically ni Tanya kay Ms. A pero grabe sobrang patient ni Ms. A sa mga tattoo niya. Sobrang galing niya to the point na sobrang natri-trigger ako sa ibang eksena namin. Kuhang-kuha niya 'yung mga mommies na ganyan po. Minsan nadadala na ako. Ganyan po ka-totoo," Andrea shared.

The show also stars Sylvia Sanchez, Mon Confiado, Desiree del Valle, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, Elijah Canlas, Daniela Stranner, Kyle Echarri, JK Labajo, Inka Magnaye and Baron Geisler.

"Senior High" premiered last August 28. It can be seen on TV5 and streamed on ABS-CBN's multiple platforms.

