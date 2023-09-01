^

Entertainment

'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza set her foot down by shooting down any hopes for her and screen partner David Licauco's reel pairing to turn into a real one. 

The actress shared her thoughts at last Thursday's press conference for their upcoming primetime show "Maging Sino Ka Man," premiering on September 11 on GMA-7. 

She and David were asked about the limitations of their love team, its effect on their personal lives and the clamor for their pairing to be real. 

"Una po sa lahat, I would like to acknowledge the presence of our beloved supporters na nandito ngayon. Magandang gabi. From the bottom of our hearts, gusto po namin magpasalamat sa inyo for your unconditional support," said the actress, addressing some of the BarDa (Barbie and David's fandom name) supporters who were present during the press con. 

After thanking them, she explained how their tandem came to be, which started when David began actively engaging with their fans on X, then known as Twitter. 

She said it was David's initiative that further helped their pairing to be successful, especially during the airing of "Maria Clara at Ibarra," where the BarDa love team was formed, and even after their show ended last February. 

"I would also like to share the credit of the success of BarDa kay David kasi siya naman po talaga ang nagsimula ng Twitterserye sa 'Maria Clara at Ibarra.' Siya naman talaga nag-initiate ng Twitterserye na 'yun. Naki-ride lang ako tapos nagustuhan ng mga fans kaya tumaas ang engagements namin sa Twitter. 

"I'd like to share the success, of course, with David dahil grabe din talaga 'yung hardwork and 'yung dedication niya to make us work, to make this partnership work na parang parehas kaming nagbe-benefit and parehas kaming nag-gain ng friendship sa isa't isa throughout the process of working together," Barbie said. 

She proceeded to be candid about treading their way around the "cruel" world of showbiz, saying it is not easy as it seems to be actors. She is thankful to have found a friend in David. 

"Sa industriyang ito, ahm, masasabi ko na napakalaking bagay kung makahanap ka ng kaibigan sa isang katrabahong matagal mong makakasama kasi... it's kind of a cruel world. It's not easy being in our shoes. So ang saya lang kasi we got each other's backs," she continued. 

Barbie turned introspective as she addressed their fans. 
 
"As for the fans, as grateful as we are for the support na binibigay nila sa amin na kahit hindi namin hiningi, ibinigay nila sa amin nang buong puso, siyempre, sabi nga po ni Ms. Lea Salonga, we have to set our personal boundaries because at the end of the day, tao po kami," she said, referring to Lea's viral post last July where she talked about respecting her personal space after fans went to her dressing room in Broadway and asking for a selfie with her. 

Related: 'I have boundaries': Lea Salonga addresses viral video over alleged snubbing incident

"So, I guess, David will agree with me, 'yung personal lives namin outside this partnership, outside this love team, are off-limits. The people that make us happy, the people that love us — family, loved ones — off limits po 'yun. Opo. Hindi po 'yun kasama sa trabaho," Barbie shared. 

Her reel partner earlier in the presscon said that making things real for him and Barbie did not cross his mind because he respects the actress' real-life boyfriend, actor Jak Roberto. David has also been quoted many times in recent interviews with similarly phrased answers, stressing on respecting their private lives. 

"Well, siyempre, again, first and foremost, we have to respect the personal lives of Barbie and I. Kaya, yeah. I mean, siyempre, ano, we're good friends and I have so much respect for Jak. Hindi ko naman siya naiisip," David said. 

Starring with David and Barbie are Jean Garcia, Juancho Trivino, Faith da Silva, Rain Matienzo, Mikoy Morales, Jean Saburit, Juan Rodrigo and Jeric Raval. 

RELATED: David Licauco on Jak Roberto: 'He's smart enough na maintindihan'

vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO

JAK ROBERTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Drew Arellano reveals reason why he hesitated accepting 'Comedy Island Philippines' role

Drew Arellano reveals reason why he hesitated accepting 'Comedy Island Philippines' role

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actor Drew Arellano was not fully all in for "Comedy Island Philippines" when it was pitched to him because of how long...
Entertainment
fbtw
Essential truths, unspeakable grace

Essential truths, unspeakable grace

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 18 hours ago
A scene or two always stands out from a Lav Diaz film, and in the case of Essential Truths of the Lake recently premiered...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jay R lists &lsquo;very fruitful&rsquo; partnership with Kyla as career highlight

Jay R lists ‘very fruitful’ partnership with Kyla as career highlight

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Jay R names his partnership with Kyla as one of the top highlights of his 20-year music career.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Kris Bernal has finally given birth to her firstborn and she turned to an NBA superstar for her baby girl's name. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jose Mari Chan to welcome Christmas season on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

Jose Mari Chan to welcome Christmas season on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Internet users have been teasing the "return" of Jose Mari Chan through memes, but ABS-CBN are taking it to another level...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jose Mari Chan lost Christmas feels &ndash; but Ninong Ry helps bring it back
brandSpace

WATCH: Jose Mari Chan lost Christmas feels – but Ninong Ry helps bring it back

By May Dedicatoria | 4 hours ago
Ninong Ry and Ninong Jomari reminded us that despite the holiday whirlwind, we shouldn’t forget the traditions that...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli slay runway show together

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli slay runway show together

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Here are some collections to look forward to this fashion month:
Entertainment
fbtw
'A Very Good Girl' premiering in US cinemas in October

'A Very Good Girl' premiering in US cinemas in October

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
"A Very Good Girl" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon will begin screening in cinemas in the United States two weeks...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with