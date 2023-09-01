'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza set her foot down by shooting down any hopes for her and screen partner David Licauco's reel pairing to turn into a real one.

The actress shared her thoughts at last Thursday's press conference for their upcoming primetime show "Maging Sino Ka Man," premiering on September 11 on GMA-7.

She and David were asked about the limitations of their love team, its effect on their personal lives and the clamor for their pairing to be real.

"Una po sa lahat, I would like to acknowledge the presence of our beloved supporters na nandito ngayon. Magandang gabi. From the bottom of our hearts, gusto po namin magpasalamat sa inyo for your unconditional support," said the actress, addressing some of the BarDa (Barbie and David's fandom name) supporters who were present during the press con.

After thanking them, she explained how their tandem came to be, which started when David began actively engaging with their fans on X, then known as Twitter.

She said it was David's initiative that further helped their pairing to be successful, especially during the airing of "Maria Clara at Ibarra," where the BarDa love team was formed, and even after their show ended last February.

"I would also like to share the credit of the success of BarDa kay David kasi siya naman po talaga ang nagsimula ng Twitterserye sa 'Maria Clara at Ibarra.' Siya naman talaga nag-initiate ng Twitterserye na 'yun. Naki-ride lang ako tapos nagustuhan ng mga fans kaya tumaas ang engagements namin sa Twitter.

"I'd like to share the success, of course, with David dahil grabe din talaga 'yung hardwork and 'yung dedication niya to make us work, to make this partnership work na parang parehas kaming nagbe-benefit and parehas kaming nag-gain ng friendship sa isa't isa throughout the process of working together," Barbie said.

She proceeded to be candid about treading their way around the "cruel" world of showbiz, saying it is not easy as it seems to be actors. She is thankful to have found a friend in David.

"Sa industriyang ito, ahm, masasabi ko na napakalaking bagay kung makahanap ka ng kaibigan sa isang katrabahong matagal mong makakasama kasi... it's kind of a cruel world. It's not easy being in our shoes. So ang saya lang kasi we got each other's backs," she continued.

Barbie turned introspective as she addressed their fans.



"As for the fans, as grateful as we are for the support na binibigay nila sa amin na kahit hindi namin hiningi, ibinigay nila sa amin nang buong puso, siyempre, sabi nga po ni Ms. Lea Salonga, we have to set our personal boundaries because at the end of the day, tao po kami," she said, referring to Lea's viral post last July where she talked about respecting her personal space after fans went to her dressing room in Broadway and asking for a selfie with her.

"So, I guess, David will agree with me, 'yung personal lives namin outside this partnership, outside this love team, are off-limits. The people that make us happy, the people that love us — family, loved ones — off limits po 'yun. Opo. Hindi po 'yun kasama sa trabaho," Barbie shared.

Her reel partner earlier in the presscon said that making things real for him and Barbie did not cross his mind because he respects the actress' real-life boyfriend, actor Jak Roberto. David has also been quoted many times in recent interviews with similarly phrased answers, stressing on respecting their private lives.

"Well, siyempre, again, first and foremost, we have to respect the personal lives of Barbie and I. Kaya, yeah. I mean, siyempre, ano, we're good friends and I have so much respect for Jak. Hindi ko naman siya naiisip," David said.

Starring with David and Barbie are Jean Garcia, Juancho Trivino, Faith da Silva, Rain Matienzo, Mikoy Morales, Jean Saburit, Juan Rodrigo and Jeric Raval.

