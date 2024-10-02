No casualties, but 77,000 affected by Super Typhoon

Satellite rendering of Super Typhoon Julian as of 4:50 p.m. on October 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Julian spawned heavy rains, widespread flooding and landslides in various parts of Northern Luzon, affecting over 77,000 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

While there have been no reported deaths so far according to the NDRRMC’s data, the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that a man identified as Benjie Castrence, 25, was electrocuted after he was hit by a fallen electrical wire while on his way home aboard a motorcycle in Barangay Tangatan, Sta. Ana town on Monday.

The NDRRMC reported that 22,645 families or 77,249 people were affected by Julian, while 254 families or 762 people had to be evacuated and housed in 38 different evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said the Ilocos Region was most affected with 13,105 families or 44,521 people affected from 154 different barangays.

Some 9,185 families or 31,679 people were also affected in 63 different barangays in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Also affected were 355 families or 1,049 people from 35 different barangays in Cagayan Valley.

In its report yesterday, the NDRRMC added that at least 38 houses were reported damaged in various parts of the Ilocos Region and CAR alone.

Information on estimated damage to agriculture and infrastructure in the typhoon-affected areas has yet to be released.

Julian re-entering PAR

Super typhoon Julian will re-enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) today after a brief exit and will continue to bring rains in areas in northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said heavy to intense rains are still forecast over Batanes and Babuyan Islands even as Julian moves towards Taiwan.

Moderate to heavy rains of 50-100mm are also forecast over Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Julian was monitored 245 km West of Itbayat, Batanes and was moving northwestward slowly. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was still raised over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the northern and western portions of Pangasinan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern and western portions of Isabela, and the northwestern portion of Nueva Vizcaya.

Julian was forecast to recurve towards the southwest sea of Taiwan and make landfall along its southwestern coast this afternoon, crossing the rugged terrain of Taiwan.

It will exit the PAR on Thursday evening or Friday. Julian may weaken prior to making landfall and may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm following its passage over Taiwan.

State of calamity eyed in Cagayan

The PDRRMO of Cagayan is conducting rapid assessment on the damages caused by Julian for the declaration of state of calamity.

PDRRMO officer Rueli Rapsing said they expected heavy damage on infrastructure projects, agricultural crops and properties.

Landslides were reported in the towns of Baggao, Sta. Praxedes, Lal-lo, Gataran and Claveria while flooding were experienced in Sta Teresita, Allacapan, Sta. Ana and Aparri towns.

Initial reports showed 577 families or 1,778 individuals were evacuated, Rapsing said, adding that they are still awaiting reports from authorities in Calayan Island.

Class suspensions

Several local government units in northern Luzon have suspended classes in both private and public schools on Tuesday due to Julian.

Classes in all levels in Cagayan and La Union remain suspended on Tuesday while work in government agencies have already resumed.

Basco airport damaged

In Batanes, Basco airport has suffered more damage from Julian compared to other airports under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the electrical and communication cables are down and the polyethylene roofing of the terminal building was severely damaged, as well as some offices. The polyethylene tanks were also blown down.

Call for donations

Meanwhile, Batanes Bishop Danilo Ulep appealed for donations for typhoon victims.

Ulep said that while they are waiting for the submission of an incident report from their parishes, he believed that the devastation caused by Julian “will never be forgotten” by Batanes residents.

Based on the initial information, the bishop said among those that suffered damages were reportedly the capital town, their premiere parish in Basco, their clergy house and the St. Dominic College.

Donations may be sent to the Prelature of Batanes’ Landbank account no. 1081-0502-08, or they could send to the GCash numbers of Bishop Ulep 0917-578-0198 and Edilbert Concordia 0949-4653918.

Proof of donations can be sent to [email protected].

Red Cross activates relief teams

For its part, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has activated its re sponse and relief teams to assist com munities affected by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Julian.

PRC staff in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte chapters have also conducted inventories of their blood supplies, first aid kits, as well as cleaned and stocked their food trucks and ambulances. — Evelyn Macairan, Rudy Santos, Jun Elias, Rhodina Villanueva, Sheila Crisostomo, Romina Cabrera, Elizabeth Marcelo