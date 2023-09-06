^

LIST: Concerts, events for September 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 8:54am
MANILA, Philippines — September is filled with concerts and events that will surely entertain Filipinos to get into the mood for the Yuletide season. 

Here are some of them: 

'Falstaff' (September 5)

"Falstaff," a Shakespearean comedy by Giuseppe Verdi is the featured opera at CCP’s "The Met: LIVE in HD" Season 8 on September 5 in Cinema 1, Greenbelt 3, in Makati City at 5:30 p.m.  

TAN (September 8, 9, 10)

Changsun, Jiseong, Sunghyuk, Taehoon, Hyunyeop, Jooan, and Jaejun are coming back to Manila to do a series of mall shows this September. Catch them this coming September 8 in Market! Market! Activity Center, September 9 in TriNoma Activity Center and September 10 in SM City CDO Downtown.

P1Harmony (September 9)

The six-member Korean boy group P1Harmony, composed f Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob, will be performing at the New Frontier Theater on September 9. Ticketing details have been announced by the global concert promoter, Live Nation Philippines, and will be available at TicketNet outlets and via www.ticketnet.com.ph.

Edamama Family Expo 2023 (September 15-17)

The Edamama Family Expo will be on September 15 to 17 in SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City. Over 250 brands will be represented at the event, which will be attended by Edamama brand ambassador, Iza Calzado, among many other celebrity mama guests. 

'Rama, Hari' (September 15, 16, 22, 23)

“Rama, Hari,” the highly-acclaimed Filipino rock opera ballet, returns to the stage this September. The production holds the prestige of being the only collaboration that features the masterful works of five National Artists, Alice Reyes for Direction and Choreography, Ryan Cayabyab for Music, Salvador Bernal for Production Design, and Bienvenido Lumbera for the lyrics and libretto with English translations by Rolando Tinio. It will run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater from September 22 to 23.

Clara Benin (September 22)

Clara Benin celebrates the release of her sophomore studio album with a major concert happening at the Music Museum on September 22 from 8 p.m. onwards. Aptly titled “befriending my tears, a Clara Benin concert,” the show chronicles Benin’s journey as an artist coming to terms with self-acceptance and healing while showcasing musical maturity through years of experience and growth.

TWICE (September 30)

TWICE's concert is happening in Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on September 30. TWICE is returning to Manila for a one-night show as part of their "Ready to Be" world tour. The group's upcoming concert is their second time performing in Manila after four years. They held "Twicelights" tour in SM Mall of Asia Arena in June 2019. Composed of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, TWICE debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment.

