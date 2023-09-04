MTRCB suspends 'It’s Showtime!' for 12 days

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board on Monday said that it is suspending "It's Showtime" for 12 airing days following complaints against the popular noontime show's July 25 episode.

The review board cited the complaints they received from viewers pertaining to episode of the show, particularly to its "Isip Bata" segment.

In the said segment, Ion Perez was seen holding a cake and licking its icing. His partner, Vice Ganda, was also seen licking the cake icing from his own finger.

"Viewers have lodged multiple complaints before the MTRCB concerning the show’s 25 July 2023 episode wherein the program’s hosts allegedly acted in an indecent manner during one of its segments, 'Isip Bata.' The said case was referred to the MTRCB’s Hearing and Adjudication Committee which heard the case and required the respondents to submit their position papers, following a procedural process," the statement read.

"It's Showtime" can file a motion for reconsideration (MR) 15 days after receiving the board's suspension decision. If the board's decision does not favor the show's MR, the show can appeal to the Office of the President within 15 days from the receipt of the decision on the MR.

Apart from issuing its decision, the MTRCB also included in its statement the past preventive suspensions given to "It's Showtime."

Among the incidents it mentioned were the 20-day preventive suspension in 2010 for the then titled "Showtime."

MTRCB added that this year, it has received "multiple complaints which the Board has given due course."

It revealed that it has issued two additional warnings to the noontime show.

It cited the case of the "inappropriate utterance of the word “G Spot” by hosts Jhong Hilario and Vice Ganda, during the Jan. 24, 2023 episode of “It’s Showtime,” which it said is in violation of Section 2 (B), Chapter IV of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Presidential Decree (P.D.) No. 1986.

Another case was the "inappropriate utterance" of the word “Tinggil” by host Vhong Navarro, during the June 3, 2023 episode of “It’s Showtime!” in violation of Section 2 (B), Chapter IV of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of P.D. No. 1986.

MTRCB said it also gave the show "prior warnings" to some of its past episodes. These include the utterance of “Pek Pek Shorts” in the Jan. 9, 2023 episode of the show and the indecent attire and performance of Kim Duenas in the “Girl on Fire” segment aired on Feb. 14, 2023.

The board said that it also dismissed some of the complaints for "lack of merit."

"Apart from these, the MTRCB has received multiple complaints regarding the noontime show, which the Board dismissed in the spirit of fairness and equity, such as (1) Complaints regarding the 'Rampanalo' segment money game where hosts were paired together to catch play money using their lips; (2) Complaints regarding the allegedly suggestive 'macho' dancing in one of the show’s segments; (3) Complaints regarding the wardrobe malfunctions or 'nip slips' of one of the performers, to which MTRCB issued a memorandum urging stakeholders to exercise prudence in securing their talents’ clothing during performances; and (4) Complaints of alleged inappropriate wearing of the Barong Tagalog of one of the Hosts, to name a few," the board said.

MTRCB said that as of press time, "It's Showtime" has "duly submitted" its MRs for the above-mentioned cases currently pending with its Adjudication Committee.

