WATCH: Andrea Brillantes, Awra Briguela in 'Comedy Island Philippines' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Video has released the official trailer for "Comedy Island Philippines," an original concept that is a blend of reality, comedy and adventure that features fictionalized versions of Filipino celebrities.

The trailer begins with actor Carlo Aquino, wearing a Pinoy version of a Deadpool costume, walking into a comic book store when he notices a glowing comic book that emits laughter.

Against the storekeeper's warning, Carlo picks up the comic book — which has seven silhouetted figures on the cover — and is suddenly transported to the mysterious island of Tawa-Tawa.

Carlo discovers his fellow celebrities, such as actress-comedians Rufa Mae Quinto, Awra Briguela and Cai Cortez; young actress Andrea Brillantes; actor-comedian Jerald Napoles and social media personality Justine Luzares, are in the same predicament as him.

The seven personalities cannot escape the island as a host, played by Drew Arellano, explains that the only way out is by winning the Centennial Games. Arellano informs viewers that the participants are completely improvising their actions during the tasks.

These include shooting a commercial, a "Fear Box" challenge, an exaggerated version of Tumbang Preso, and a drag and cosplay pageant where Carlo is dressed as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Cai pretends to be Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

All they need to do is make the inhabitants of Tawa-Tawa Island laugh and secure enough votes to earn a chance to return home.

"Comedy Island Philippines," a collaboration between Amazon Studios and BASE Entertainment Asia, will premiere its first three episodes on August 31, while the remaining three will drop a week later on the Prime Video streaming platform. — Video from Prime Video Philippines YouTube channel

